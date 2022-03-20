WATCH: Cody Johnson Sings ‘Til You Can’t’ Along With Over 6000 People in Iowa

Cody Johnson was in Coralville, Iowa on March 18, and he definitely brought down the house. Over 6,000 fans in the Iowa arena sang along when he performed “‘Til You Can’t,” a go-getter song with a thrilling chorus that reminds us that nothing lasts forever. The Memento Mori of country music, if you will.

In a video of the concert on Twitter, Cody Johnson stands under a single spotlight, singing, “So take that phone call from your momma and just talk away / ‘Cause you’ll never know how bad you wanna ’til you can’t someday / Don’t wait on tomorrow ’cause tomorrow may not show.” When he sings “Say your sorries, your I-love-yous,” the crowd jumps in to finish the line with, “’cause man you never know.”

6,000+ people singing along to @codyjohnson’s song ‘Til You Can’t’ in Coralville last night 🎶 pic.twitter.com/x7wOkq6rWl — Kerri Mac (@KMacOnTheMic) March 20, 2022

The stage erupts into light as he launches into the chorus, and the crowd goes wild. They love this song, and for good reason; it’s one of Cody Johnson’s best. Sophisticated yet fun. Heartbreaking yet healing. It reminds us that things and people don’t last forever, so get those special moments in as often as you can. Spend time with your family and friends, and hold them close.

This is only a small snippet of the performance, and I bet the entire show was amazing. Check out Cody Johnson’s tour dates to see if he’s coming to your city.

Cody Johnson Celebrates CMT Award Nomination

Recently, Cody Johnson was nominated for three huge CMT Awards: Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. He took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a promo photo for his nominations and captioning it, “I am so honored.”

Country music fans are totally in control of the CMT Awards, and Cody Johnson urged fans to vote for him in the categories. “Voting is live now at the link in my story,” he wrote on March 17. “You can vote every day, but today’s votes count DOUBLE! Be sure to get your votes in y’all!”

The video for “‘Til You Can’t” has been nominated, and it totally deserves that nomination. It’s a beautiful song and video, with great imagery and a heartwarming overall theme. It’s not sad, per se, but it reminds us that life is fleeting, and approaches loss in an interesting way. Instead of addressing the aftermath of death and loss, it speaks to the moments we have in the middle that we often take for granted.

How Voting Works for the CMT Awards

Unlike some award shows that hire committees to supplement fan votes and make the final decisions, the CMT Awards are completely up to the fans. The nominations are listed on the CMT website, where you can cast your votes.

On April 1, the Video of the Year nominees will be whittled down to a Top 8. From there, voting will continue until a Top 4 is decided. The CMT Awards air on April 11, and the winners will be announced live. Make sure you cast your votes!