WATCH: Dolly Parton Tells Great Story About Her Mama at SXSW

Dolly Parton had quite the SXSW Dollyverse panel.

On March 18, the legendary songwriter participated in her very own SXSW panel, a first for her. While there were certainly memorable moments, like when a drunk man yelled, “I love you,” to her. She quipped, “I love you too, but I told you to wait in the trunk”. Nothing beat the story she told about her mother.

Dolly Parton recalled that her mother would make stone soup.

“She was very in tune to every one of us,” Parton said of her and her siblings. “We would tell her, ‘Mama make us some stone soup.'” Her mama’s response was to make sure that the kids went out and picked her some good rocks. The kids would go down to the creek together to gather the best that they could find. They would then wash them off and lay them across the porch to dry.

Dolly Parton‘s mom then chose the rock that her child who needed a pick me up the most needed.

“When she picked our rock we felt like we could feed the family for a day,” she added. “It was so special.”

The “Jolene” singer also recalled how her mother would sew everything for them and their neighbors. She then explained how her mother made her a famous colorful coat before going into her song, “Coat of Many Colors.”

Watch part of the panel, below:

dolly parton telling a story about her mama pic.twitter.com/SfZMFozBCl — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 19, 2022

Dolly Parton and Her Favorite Piece of Advice

It’s no secret that Dolly Parton‘s mom played an integral role in her life. She still holds her stories and advice close to her to this day. However, there was one time where her mother provided invaluable words of wisdom that would shape her career.

“Always keep something back for you,” Parton shared on Apple Music Country’s The Kelleigh Bannen Show. Parton applies this to both her personal and professional life to always keep an equal balance.

“You can give what you’ve got, but don’t give it all away,” Parton added. “I pray also that God will, you know, give me enough to share and enough to spare when it comes to my money, but also to myself. Let me share everything I can, but let me keep me.”

While keeping that balance, Dolly Parton has managed to become a philanthropist, theme park owner and operator, world-class artist, songwriter, producer, baker, author, and perfume maker, among countless other roles.

The living legend most recently released a new record and companion book entitled Run, Rose Run. She co-authored the book with famed writer James Patterson.

“I take myself more serious as a songwriter than anything else,” she said. “I always say I’ve written about 3,000 songs and three good ones, but I just love the joy of writing.”