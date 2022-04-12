WATCH: George Strait Delivers Virtual Message After Winning First-Ever CMT Award

For the first time in his legendary career, George Strait has won a CMT Award. It’s been a long time coming, but he has finally done it. It is amazing to think that he hadn’t won a CMT Award until tonight. However, it’s true. Strait has done just about everything you can do as a country music singer. Now, he can add one more accomplishment that wasn’t there before.

It was a solid category with some very deserving nominees. Of course, the draw of the CMT Awards is the fact that fans get to decide who wins. So, it’s even more sentimental if you think about it. Strait put on a powerful performance in order to take home Performance of the Year. He accepted the award with a video taken remotely.

Congratulations to George for winning his first @CMT Award tonight for Performance of the Year – “Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”! #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/EtEilmvqJI — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 12, 2022

In honor of Charley Pride, CMT put a show. Artists performed Pride’s hits and gave thanks to the late singer-songwriter for all he did for the genre. Strait was a friend of Pride’s. So, he went out on stage and delivered a powerful performance of Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.

Here is George Strait’s performance that won his first-ever CMT Award.

A classic song about heartbreak and getting over it. This song was a big hit for Charley Pride and Strait honored that perfectly with his performance. This category had some big names and it is great to see a legend like Strait take the award home. No offense to those newer acts, but he’s the King of Country for a reason.

Although he couldn’t be there to accept in person, you know he appreciated the fans honoring him and Charley with the award. Is there anything else that George Strait hasn’t done in his career now that he has a CMT Award?

The night wasn’t just about George Strait winning his first CMT Award. There was a lot going on throughout the three-hour show. Kelsea Ballerini was hosting along with Kane Brown & Marvel movie star Anthony Mackie. Ballerini had to host from home, because of a positive COVID test. However, she took her work-from-home job very seriously.

The singer did great while having to deal with what she had to deal with. It couldn’t be easy getting it all set up and done at the last minute. However, they made it work and the night went on very smoothly. One of the other big winners on the night was Carrie Underwood. She had a lot to say after winning Video of the Year.

Of course, Outsider kept up with the night. There were live updates and things about the winners and all that went down across the three-hour awards show.