WATCH: Gwen Stefani Dresses Up as Blake Shelton for ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’ Clip

Who knew Gwen Stefani could rock a country boy look as well as her husband, Blake Shelton? See the evidence for yourself below.

Gwen Stefani posted a video of herself dressing up like Blake Shelton to promote “Come Back as a Country Boy,” his newest single. The song talks about how Shelton hopes to “come back” (reincarnate?) as a country boy after he dies. But in the caption of her Instagram post, Stefani asks, “Why come back as a Country Boy when I can dress like one now?!”

And with that, she raids Shelton’s closet. With the song blaring in the background, Stefani starts to reach for her own colorful pairs of cowboy boots before changing her mind and going for Shelton’s. Then we see her grab a jacket from his closet and an old baseball cap of his.

Gwen Stefani shows off her original outfit — leggings and a Blake Shelton t-shirt — before putting on her country boy look. Big, baggy blue jeans go over the leggings, followed by a camo jacket. She untucks the jeans from the brown cowboy boots and throws the hat on to complete the look.

The pop singer models her country boy look in the driveway before hopping on the back of Shelton’s truck. He’s been behind the camera this whole time, but the video quickly cuts to Stefani holding it herself in selfie mood. She turns the camera toward Shelton, who smiles and nods his head in approval of her outfit.

We get the feeling Gwen Stefani can dress up like a county boy anytime and Blake Shelton won’t mind. Even if it does mean some of his clothes go missing.

Gwen Stefani Talks About Blake Shelton Being an ‘Amazing Stepdad’

Earlier this month, Gwen Stefani took the stage at RodeoHouston in a rip-roaring performance. But curiously, one person, in particular, looked to be absent from her fabulous show.

Fans soon learned that Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, stayed home that night to watch the kids. Stefani has three sons from her previous marriage with Gavin Rossdale. When Stefani married Shelton last summer, he happily stepped into the role of stepfather.

“I don’t wanna disappoint you, but I married Blake Shelton, and I feel terrible that he’s not here tonight,” Stefani told the rodeo crowd at the event. “He’s an amazing stepdad. He’s babysitting for me right now.”

And happy to do so, we’re sure. Shelton’s even hinted that his new family might cause him to take a pause in his career as a country singer. And maybe even retire altogether.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” Blake Shelton said to Good Housekeeping. “You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden, you go, there’s other stuff.”