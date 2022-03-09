Watch Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Crush Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ at the ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson absolutely killed Dolly Parton’s hit song, “I Will Always Love You,” and not in a bad way. Monday at the ACM Awards, the 39-year-old singer sang a beautiful rendition of the popular ballad as a tribute to Parton.

While wearing a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown with silver earrings, the star stole the show. She started the cover with soft notes before building up to the incredible chorus of the iconic song. In case you missed the performance, it was posted on the ACM Award Show’s Twitter.

A beautiful rendition of “I WIll Always Love You” to honor the incredible @dollyparton. Thank you @kellyclarkson from bringing this special moment to the ACM stage. Watch all of last night’s performances on @primevideo https://t.co/g8UtbOUXPO pic.twitter.com/IplK38tXxQ — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

Clarkson broke the exciting news last month during an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

After finishing the emotional performance of “I Will Always Love You,” Kelly Clarkson was greeted onstage by Parton as the audience gave her a standing ovation. However, we haven’t forgotten about the star who truly brought the song fame and recognition. Thankfully, neither has the song’s original writer.

“I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight. So thank you very much — she would be proud of that,” Parton said of the late Whitney Houston. Houston’s cover of the song became one of the best-selling singles of all time. “I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off — slinging snot in every direction and tears,” continued Parton. “But anyway, that was an amazing job!”

Country Throwback Tuesday: Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson Perform ‘Because of You’ at 2007 ACM Awards

Fifteen years ago, Kelly Clarkson performed at the 2007 ACM Awards with legendary country artist and actress, Reba McEntire. So Monday night wasn’t the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer’s first rodeo.

During the show, McEntire joined Clarkson onstage for a duet of Clarkson’s song, “Because of You.” However, the two were already friends long before their performance together. They actually met the same year Clarkson won “American Idol.” In case you didn’t know, Clarkson was married to McEntire’s ex-husband’s son, Brandon Blackstock, for nine years.

Several years after the performance, McEntire opened up about their friendship on “The Talk.”

“Kelly and I got to tour together in 2008, it was one of the most exciting, fun tours I’ve ever been a part of… you know, I love her to pieces,” McEntire said. “She’s been one of my best friends since I met her in 2002. She’s a wonderful person, big-hearted, always full of joy and laughter.”