WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Performs Rendition of a ’90s Country Hit From Terri Clark

On Friday (March 18th), Kelly Clarkson took to the stage to perform Better Things to Do by Terri Clark during the latest Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Terri Clark released Better Things to Do in July 1995 as her debut song. It also served as the lead single of her self-titled debut album. The lyrics read, “Don’t tell me the reason that you’re calling/ Is to see if I’m all right since you’ve been gone/ ‘Cause I know you and I know why we’re talking/ You’re wanting me to say I’m barely hanging on/ Well, maybe that was true for a night or two/ But now, I got better things to do.”

iHeart Country also reports that along with the hit single from Terri Clark, Kelly Clarkson has performed several big country hits. This includes her recent performance of I Will Always Love You as a special tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton at the 57th annual Country Music Awards. She also sang some singles from Kacey Musgraves, Randy Travis, and Brooks & Dunn.

Kelly Clarkson Settles Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Earlier this month, Fox News reported that Kelly Clarkson has officially settled her divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstone. Clarkson notably filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020.

The media outlet shared that the divorce paperwork showed that Kelly Clarkson has agreed to pay her ex-husband spousal support totally to $115,000 per month until January 31, 2024. This is the exception that those payments would end if Blackstock decided to remarry prior to that date, or if either party dies. Kelly Clarkson will have to pay Blackstock an additional $45,601 per month in child support. The spousal and child support payments were started on February 1st.

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce documents reveal, “Child support shall continue per statute until the Minor Children reach the age of eighteen. Or, if still attending high school full-time, until the Minor Children graduate from high school or reach the age of 19, die, marry, become self-supporting emancipated, or further order of Court. Whichever even shall first occur.”

The former couple also agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Kelly Clarkson will have primary physical custody of their children in Los Angeles. Clarkson will be keeping two properties in Montana. This includes the Warren Peak Ranch. She also has property in Toluca Lake, California. Blackstock will be occupying the Montana residences until June 1st. He has agreed to pay Clarkson $1,000 per month for the Cattle Drive property in Montana. He will also pay the singer and talk show host another $12,500 per month for the ranch.

The settlement with Blackstock comes just weeks after Kelly Clarkson filed to change her legal name to Kelly Brianne.