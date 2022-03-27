WATCH: Kenny Chesney Goes Behind the Scenes of Music Video For ‘Everyone She Knows’

Kenny Chesney recently released a new song titled “Everyone She Knows” along with a spectacular music video; he’s been gearing up for a massive stadium tour, but took the time to go behind the scenes on Instagram. The song and video follow a woman in her late-20s or early-30s. She realizes that everyone she knows is getting married, or having kids, or landing their dream jobs. Meanwhile, she’s living in a van, waking up to the sunset. She’s alone, but she’s free.

And that’s what the core of the song is about. “Ain’t got it all / But I got it alright” is a line that resonated with me. Because there are no one-size-fits-all milestones in life. Sometimes we reach our goals or realize what they are later in life, and that’s okay.

Kenny Chesney, who begins his tour in Tampa, Florida on April 23, spoke about the inspiration behind the video. “The new video for ‘Everyone She Knows’ I think truly captures this girl who is the ultimate free spirit,” he said. “She’s cutting her own path in her life, she’s on her own journey, and she’s got a lot of friends asking her certain questions. She’s kind of the antitheses of what the rest of the world is pressuring her to do.”

The caption on the video reads, “Whether the woman in #EveryOneSheKnows is FaceTiming friends, sitting on top of her van or by the fire, you get that sense of not just how big the world is, but how great her spirit is. Excited to begin taking you behind the scenes of the music video.”

More Behind the Scenes Looks at Kenny Chesney’s Music Video for ‘Everyone She Knows’

This sneak peek is only a section of the behind-the-scenes look at the music video; part one of “The Making of ‘Everyone She Knows'” is linked on Chesney’s Instagram page.

The song was written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne; but, Kenny Chesney had a large hand in the making of the music video. He spoke about the character they wanted to capture in the video, saying, “We wanted to show her on the road, in the world, against a backdrop of the path not taken […] To me, those free spirits should be empowered to chase their dreams and show us what the rest of us miss.”

He continued, “I have been surrounded by strong women who lead these lives on their own terms my whole life. Nothing is more powerful or interesting than a woman who has a sense of her destiny and is willing to go chase it. It’s not always conventional, but that’s what makes their passion so much stronger […] they have a way of embracing life that’s unlike anyone else – and I think that’s awesome.”