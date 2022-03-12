WATCH: Kid Rock Releases Music Video for Controversial ‘We the People’ Single

Just a little over a month after releasing his new single We the People, Kid Rock released a music video for the controversial track.

As previously reported, Kid Rock’s track We the People caused quite a stir when it was released. The single features the chorus, We the People/ Let’s go Brandon. And, of course, some of the lyrics include, “We the people in all we do/Reserve the right to scream ‘F— you.’”

The song’s lyrics obviously caught the ears of both fans and critics alike. Rolling Stone Country pointed out the not-so-subtle irony of Kid Rock calling for “Love and Unity” while asking various groups of people who disagree with him and his views to “Suck on Deez Nuts.”

In the song’s music video, Kid Rock is drumming while sporting an “American Badass” hat. He also has a guitar with the American flag on it. The video further features the singer and songwriter’s fans singing along. Check out the video below.

Along with the release of We the People’s music video, Kid Rock recently announced that his album Bad Reputation will be coming out digitally later this month. The singer and songwriter promises that the album will feature 18 new singles. The album cover has Kid Rock smoking a cigar with the “Snowflake Advisory Explicit Content” warning on the right-hand corner.

Foreigner Bassist Jeff Pilson States That There Will Be No Police While Touring With Kid Rock

As Kid Rock prepares for his upcoming Bad Reputation tour, one of the bands touring alongside the politically outspoken singer and songwriter states that they will not be partaking in political talk.

While chatting with RockBandReviews, Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson confirms that the band has no interest in talking about politics while on tour with Kid Rock. “If it’s musically oriented, well, I would say, ‘Listen to Kid Rock – he’s a great artist.’ I mean, yes, he’s a rapper and maybe some people don’t like rapping. But there are definitely songs in there as well. And his band is great, and the audience is very enthusiastic. It makes a great show. So I would say that there’s absolutely no reason to not come out.”

However, Pilson does understand that some of the Foreigner fans may be against Kid Rock’s political point of view. “If you’re politically against Kid Rock, I guess that’s one thing. But, hey, listen. We’re not letting politics get int he way. We’re all getting up there on very friendly terms and just making it a great rock show.”

Meanwhile, Pilson also declares that it was great to be back on the road despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “We bring the [meet-and-greet] people and the band up on the stage… and we do a Q&A. It’s been really fun. We talk and take questions. It’s a very intimate, friendly atmosphere. I notice that people are totally digging it.”

Foreigner is one of the bands that will be performing at some of Kid Rock’s Bad Reputation tour shows. Other groups are Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.