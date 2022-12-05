WATCH: Kid Rock Takes Over DJ Booth at Celebrity Christmas Party

While ringing in the 2022 holiday season with some fun, Kid Rock took over the DJ booth at a celebrity Christmas party over the weekend.

During Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Christmas party, Kid Rock soaked up the spotlight by showing off his DJ skills. The whole performance was recorded. “Kid rock taking over the DJ booth at @kimberlyguilfoyle’s and my Christmas party!!!” Trump declared in his Instagram post. “Just getting warmed up!”

Following his performance at the DJ booth, the long-time musician then took to the couple’s piano. “Always cool to see real talent,” Trump wrote in another social media post. “After taking over the DJ booth at @kimberlyguilfoyle and my Christmas Party my buddy @kidrock took to the piano and played incredibly. So much music today seems like it’s created by a marketing department that it’s nice to see you guys who still have real musical skill sets like Bob. We had an older neighbor who is a classically trained pianist who literally told me she could not believe how good he was. Very cool stuff!”

Guilfoyle also shared some snapshots of the event that featured Kid Rock. “Blessed evening at our home for our 2nd annual Marines Toys for Tots Christmas Boat Parade Party. Thank you to all of our friends and community who generously gave toys and much needed funds filling 3 boats of happiness and love for children in need.”

Kid Rock Recently Spoke out About the Potential Destruction of Hank Williams’ Tennessee Estate

In late November, Kid Rock made an appearance on FOX News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight where he spoke out against the possibility of Hank Williams’ Tennessee estate, Beechwood Hall, being torn down.

As previously reported, the estate, which was built in the 1850s, is more than 3,000 square feet. It includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a primary suite. It also has a 12-stall stable, barn, guest homes, and cabinet. Following the death of Williams, fund manager Larry Keele purchased the 268-acre location. However, residents near the estate are worried about the potential destruction of the property.

While speaking with Carlson, Kid Rock shared his thoughts about the situation. He stated he was sick of seeing history being “torn” to the ground. “Whether it be in the form of monuments, statues, and now something so important here in Nashville,” Rock explained. “Where does it end?”

It was further reported that Kid Rock’s concerns are not necessarily warranted. Keele did issue a statement and stated there were no demolition plans. “Contrary to misinformation that is being published, no historical items have been placed in any burn pile. There is no scheduled demolition.”

Keele further stated that the estate has been vacant for decades. When he purchased it, it was in a “deteriorated state.” He said architects have visited the home and offered insight on how they better restore It to resemble the original Beechwood Hall. Keele pointed out that the rear 1970s addition to the estate was removed. This was due to it not being considered historical.