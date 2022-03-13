WATCH: Kip Moore Belts Cover of Tears for Fears Classic ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ in London

During his performance at C2C in London on Friday (March 11th), country music singer and songwriter Kip Moore belted out his own cover of Tears for Fears classic hit Everybody Wants to Rule the World.

Everybody Wants to Rule the World was notably released in March 1985. The hit track won “Best Single” at the Brit Awards in 1986. The single was honored at the annual BMI Awards in London for achieving six million radio airplay 30 years after its release. However, it was banned in the UK during the early 1990s for the duration of the first Gulf War because of its “political themes.”

Prior to Kip Moore performing the cover, Tears for Fears played the single during their appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. This was significant because it was the same night that Russia officially invaded Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kip Moore shared some snapshots of his performance at C2C in London through his Instagram account. He declares in a post, “Thanks London…we missed you guys. Until the next time (soon)…cheers.”

Kip Moore Recently Opens Up About His Life Away From Country Music

During a recent interview with Smooth Country’s Eamonn Kelly, Kip Moore shares more details about his time away from the recording studio and tours. “I normally tour for 10 months straight. And I did that last year. And then I take off two months every winter. I go surf and then I go snowboarding. And then I go back to work. So I just got back, just a little bit ago, from snowboarding.

Kip Moore further explains that people can’t seem to wrap their heads around his lifestyle. “I had this tiny, little backpack. And I’ll leave for a month-and-a-half to Costa Rica, Mexico, somewhere like Maui. Whatever. And that’s all I’ll bring. And they’re like, ‘There’s no way you can travel like that.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll bring one t-shirt that I never wear, pretty much, when I’m at the beach the whole time and a pair of board shorts.’”

When chatting about his family, Kip Moore said that he comes from a family of six kids and he believes that shaped him into who he is a little bit. “I was always trying to get off on my own, you know. Because everybody was trying to get a word in all the time. So I became my own man try early in life. And I’m truly an introvert with the most extroverted job in the world.”

In regards to his thoughts on his next album, Kip Moore says he’s just letting his label hear the first three or four songs. “And I don’t think I’ve ever had a reaction like that to my music. Of all the previous four records. The hope is that we have the record out, you know, by mid-summer. But I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”