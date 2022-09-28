WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.

One of the more interesting collaborations on the night was Miley Cyrus joining Def Leppard and Foo Fighters for a version of “Photograph.” Miley often leans into her rock side, and last night was no exception. Check out a clip of the performance below.

“Photograph” was the lead single from Def Leppard’s third album, Pyromania. It was released in 1983 and it shot straight to number one on the Billboard Top Tracks charts. It remained there for six weeks. That record was produced by the legendary Robert “Mutt” Lange, or “Shania Twain’s ex-husband.” It’s am 80s metal song that has popped up in the pop country world a lot. In 2008, they performed it with Taylor Swift on CMT Crossroads.

Among other highlights at the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, Alanis Morissette performed “You Oughta Know” with Foo Fighters and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hawkins performed drums on Morissette’s smash Jagged Little Pill album before he joined Foo Fighters. Dave Chappelle performed a version of Radiohead’s “Creep” with the band. Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and unofficial fourth Nirvana member Pat Smear teamed up with Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Kim Thayill for a couple of Soundgarden songs. And Shane Hawkins returned for two songs. Taylor Hawkins’s son performed both “My Hero” and their debut single, “I’ll Stick Around.”

Another Epic Taylor Hawkins Tribute in Los Angeles

It was another special night at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Them Crooked Vultures reunited. The band is comprised of Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, John Paul Jones and Dave Grohl. They performed “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Dead End Friends” and “Long Slow Goodbye.”

Chad Smith sat in on drums for “Everlong,” and Dave Grohl reflected on the evening and the pair of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

“Everyone in this room together, sharing all this love for Taylor,” he said.

The show began with Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet, performing a version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Joan Jett and Travis Barker were there, too. They played versions of her songs “Cherry Bomb” and “Bad Reputation.” And James Gang showed up to do a mix of two of their biggest hits, “Walk Away” and “Funk #49.” The London concert is available to stream on Hulu. There’s no word on if the Los Angeles performance will be available on streamers, but there is plenty of YouTube footage to be found.