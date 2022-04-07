WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Actin’ Up’ at Casa Rosa To Celebrate Las Vegas Residency

While hyping up the crowd during her appearance at iHeartCountry Live, country music superstar Miranda Lambert performed her new track “Actin’ Up.”

“Actin’ Up” is a track from Miranda Lambert’s upcoming album “Palomino,” which will be released on April 29th. Lambert performed the track at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa to celebrate her new Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo.

According to CMT, “Actin’ Up” was produced by Miranda Lambert, Luke Dike, and collaborator Jon Randall. It is also the opening track of the “Palomino” album. It tells a story about a woman “acting up” and craving adventure. “I want a sunset ride/ a velvet rodeo/ a Colorado high/ a California glow/ I want to see the desert/ From a painted palomino/ Señorita need to have a little fun/ I’m actin’ up.”

In a statement, Miranda Lambert spoke about recording the album. “The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career. Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time, let’s get out of the country and see what happens.”

Miranda Lambert also goes on to dish about writing her single “Tourist” and how the song set her and the writers on a path to create “something with a bit of a theme.”

“I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits,” Miranda Lambert explained. “And meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Single ‘Strange’

While making an appearance on Apple Music 1, Miranda Lambert spoke about her single, “Strange,” which will be on “Palomino.”

“We were talking about all the strangeness going on in the world at the time. We did write it in 2020. And so we kind of wrote it towards addressing some heavy things. But mostly, we want people to take away from this song to be lighter on their feet. And take a breath and play a song and do a dance and maybe fly somewhere fun.”

Miranda Lambert goes on to declare that she hopes people love the song. “I think we really brought it to life on the record. When I hear it, it makes me feel good. And it has such a sing-along chorus. So I hope y’all feel good.”

Along with the release of “Palomino,” Miranda Lambert is getting ready to head on the road for her new tour. The first stop will be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on April 27th. Other stops on the tour include Johnson City, Tennessee; Chicago, Illinois; and Stateline, Nevada. The country superstar will be kicking off her Las Vegas residency at the end of September.