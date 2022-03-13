WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs New Song ‘Actin’ Up’ From ‘Palomino’ Album at C2C Fest in London

On Thursday (March 10th), country music songstress Miranda Lambert took to the stage to perform her new song Actin’ Up from Palomino album at the C2C Festival in London.

The performance at C2C comes just after Miranda Lambert was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. However, Lambert had to miss the big show in Nashville due to her appearance in London.

Following her performance at the C2C Festival, Miranda Lambert shared some big news on her Instagram account. She released another new song. “New song Strange out now. I hope this one makes y’all feel a little lighter on your feet and is a reminder to take a breath when things are out of sorts.”

In a statement, Miranda Lambert opened up about working on her upcoming album Palomino. The album is considered a follow-up to her collaborative 2021 album The Marfa Tapes. It is also her first album under her own name since her 2019 Wildcard album.

“Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs,” Miranda Lambert explained. “We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and met some cool characters with great stories.”

Miranda Lambert’s Palmonio album will have 15 new songs. Its release date is currently April 29th.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Miranda Lambert shared more details about Palomino. “We are finished and now we’re just tying the bows on all that stuff. I really got to hone in on this project because we wrote most of it in 2020.”

Miranda Lambert further explained that she worked on most of the album on her farm in Tennessee. “There are very few writers on this project. Cowboy is the first peek of that. I think that was the last one I wrote for this project. And the first one we released. [The album] has a vibe and it’s different than I’ve ever done. But it’s obviously still me. When I sing, it’s straight-up country. No matter which way I twist it. But yeah, it’s got a bit of a thing to it. That’s all I’ll say.”

The country singer and songwriter also says that she is thinking about another version of song of the songs for her The Marfa Tapes album. “But I’m kind of on this vibe of whatever comes along, let’s try it. Since I’m going out on The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, I’m hoping there may be a crossover at some point of getting them on a song or two.”