WATCH: Miranda Lambert Plays It Cool as a Cowgirl in Funky New ‘Actin’ Up’ Video

Miranda Lambert released a stylized new video for “Actin’ Up.” The vibey tune, which was co-penned by Miranda, Luke Dick, and Jon Randall, is featured on Miranda’s upcoming eighth studio album, Palomino. The 15-song set will drop on April 29.

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” said Miranda, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

“Actin’ Up,” which is full of vibe and funk, serves as the opening track to Palomino. The album’s 15 songs deliver as “postcards” from the road. Miranda lyrically travels to destinations like Fort Worth, Bakersfield, and more. For the “Actin’ Up” video, Miranda takes a stylized trip to the Mojave Desert for a little self-discovery. Check out the new video below.

Miranda Lambert Heads to Vegas

Palomino represents Miranda’s first solo album since 2019’s Grammy-winning project, Wildcard. However, she has been releasing music at a prolific clip over the last 12 months. Miranda dropped a collaborative album, The Marfa Tapes, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall in May 2021. She also joined forces with her Pistol Annie bandmates—Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe—to release Hell of a Holiday in October 2021.

Miranda’s new single, “If I Was a Cowboy,” which is featured on her upcoming album, is currently No. 16 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In addition, Miranda’s collaboration with Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” is No. 3.

Not only will Miranda embark on a string of tour dates this spring and summer, but also Miranda will headline a 24-date Velvet Rodeo residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas beginning this September. Tickets are on sale now.

The Velvet Rodeo residency, like Palomino itself, earned its name from the chorus of “Actin’ Up,” which features the lyrics: I want a sunset ride / A velvet rodeo / A Colorado high / A California glow / I want to see the desert / From a painted palomino/ Señorita need to have a little fun / I’m actin’ up.