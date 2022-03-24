WATCH: Miranda Lambert Surprises Fans at Exit/In Joining Wade Bowen for ‘Miami, My Amy’ Performance

Miranda Lambert surprised everyone when she showed up at Exit/In in Nashville to sing with friend Wade Bowen. The two performed a cover of the late Keith Whitley’s song “Miami, My Amy” for the crowd. Bowen is currently touring the U.S. after releasing his most recent album, “Hold My Beer Vol. 2,” in 2020.

Lambert, meanwhile, recently performed in Glasgow, Dublin, and London for the C2C Music Festival in early March. After that, she’s starting her 2022 tour on April 27. Her 10th studio album, “Palomino,” drops on April 29. So, April is gearing up to be a big month for Miranda Lambert.

In addition to a new album and upcoming tour, Lambert is slated to perform at the 2022 CMT Awards. Airing on April 11, Lambert will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce. Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, and Little Big Town are also performing. Keith Urban will also take the stage, and it will be a big night of star-studded performances plus new talent as well.

Unfortunately, Luke Combs, who was planning to perform on the show, has had to bow out of the lineup due to COVID-19. The group Old Dominion is taking the stage to tape a performance with Kane Brown in Combs’ place.

Everything to Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Album ‘Palomino’

“Palomino” is Miranda Lambert’s 10th studio and 9th solo album of her career. She released “Marfa Tapes” with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall in 2021, but her last solo album was “Wildcard” from 2019. Lambert spoke about the process of writing the album, recalling that it was an experience like no other.

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” she said. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens.”

She continued, speaking on the effects of the pandemic on the writing process. “The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’,” she said, “and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

The imagery of “Palomino” recalls the golden- colored horse breed, which shows up in Lamberts songs. The cover art for the album is also light and airy. It gives us the impression of fun, freedom, and wide open spaces. Light pink, gray-blue, and the yellow of the dirt road all speak to a journey, something adventurous and freeing; like the experience of riding on the back of a horse through an open field.