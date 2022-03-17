WATCH: Morgan Wallen Joined by Ronnie Dunn for ‘Neon Moon’ at Nashville Tour Stop

Ronnie Dunn proved that he’s still got it when he joined Morgan Wallen on stage to perform “Neon Moon” in Nashville. Wallen has been on The Dangerous Tour since February with Hardy and Larry Fleet, and he recently made his way to Nashville. Fans got a surprise when Dunn joined, but they were clearly thrilled.

Dunn began “Neon Moon,” and the crowd went nuts. He started out the Brooks & Dunn 1991 classic, and then Morgan Wallen took a verse, and Dunn ended the song with an epic show of his skills. The audience even took a verse at one point, singing the chorus in unison; one of the great pleasures of seeing live music.

Morgan Wallen and Ronnie Dunn Sing ‘Neon Moon’ Together

The song itself lets anyone who sings it really let loose, whether you’re performing at karaoke, or it’s your song and you’re singing it with Morgan Wallen. The rhythm and melody are varied enough that the song stays interesting, and it’s relatively easy to sing. “Neon Moon” is inherently a sad song, but it’s also beautiful. It has a sense of camaraderie to it, where those who have lost someone can gather and not be so alone.

Morgan Wallen took to the song easily, and it sounds great in his distinct voice. Ronnie Dunn’s voice is smooth and velvety; while Wallen’s is twangy and rich. The song works well for both of them, and the fans seemed to love it. It pays to know you’re country songs, I guess; you never know when Ronnie Dunn is going to join you on stage and make you sing his song in front of thousands of people.

Morgan Wallen knocked it out of the park, though, and we’re looking forward to seeing more footage as his tour continues.

Morgan Wallen Drove Country Music Through the Roof in 2021

Country music consumption has grown in the past 2 years, and Morgan Wallen definitely had a hand in it. According to an MRC Data poll, country music actually beat out all other genres for most listened on the radio. 68 percent of country music fans listen to their music on the radio; Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” bolstered those numbers, bringing in more radio listeners.

MRC Music’s John Murphy explained the findings. “Traditionally, our answer to [why country music fans stream less than other genres] is because the demographic skews older, and they’re used to their tried-and-true things,” he said. “That’s certainly evolving and is less and less of a crutch to lean on. [They] know they are going to have songs that they know and like played for them.”

Additionally, older songs brought in the streaming listeners, who go to Spotify and other streaming services to sift through the back catalogs of country music. Those numbers rose in the last 2 years as well. So, it seems that, overall, country is getting a comeback, and Morgan Wallen’s extensive new album definitely gave the stations something to play.