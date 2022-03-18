WATCH: Morgan Wallen Welcomes Surprise Appearance By Eric Church Performing ‘Quittin’ Time’

Country star Morgan Wallen invites Eric Church to sing with him at his Nashville show. Check out the video here!

Morgan Wallen fans are buzzing about the country star’s concert last night. They are also still talking about the musician’s special guest, Eric Church. In videos from the gig, Wallen begins singing his hit song “Quittin’ Time” when Church joins him onstage with an acoustic guitar.

The pair splits up the verses of the song to make it feel like a true duet. Church takes on the second verse, and the pair harmonizes on the choruses. It is a sweet performance between friends, and country fans can’t stop watching.

Check out the pair’s performance of “Quittin’ Time” below.

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Nashville Night 1’

Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s performance took place during his second show at Bridgestone Arena. Calling these special tour dates “Nashville Night 1” and “Nashville Night 2,” he tries to make each show feel unique. This means that he invites different special guests every night.

On “Nashville Night 1,” Wallen brings out Ronnie Dunn, Jimmie Allen and Ernest to the stage. He also performs with his openers, Hardy and Larry Fleet. In an Instagram post, you can see just some of these amazing moments on camera. Wallen smiles from ear to ear in almost every photo.

From the looks of the comments section, fans are loving these special guest surprises.

“Absolutely one of the best live shows I’ve seen,” one writes.

“Your face says it all! 🙌 We are SUPER pumped and happy for you! So awesome to see you smiling like this for that sold out arena,” another comment reads.

“I love seeing how happy you truly are doing what you love doing!! You deserve all this!”

Jimmie Allen himself reminisces on his performance, saying that “last night was lit!”

Nashville fans have one more chance to see the country star on The Dangerous Tour. Tonight marks “Nashville Night 3” at Bridgestone Arena. Fans are wondering if Wallen will bring out different special guests, or if they will see previous favorites. Will Eric Church return to the stage? All in all, the excitement is real.

After Nashville, Wallen takes a bit of a break until April. His next gig is at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale. Then, he ends the tour in Arizona, Indiana, and West Virginia.

Check out the remaining dates below and grab your tickets here.

3/18 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

4/8-4/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival

4/9 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder

4/14 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

4/15 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

We will keep you updated when more Morgan Wallen performances are announced.