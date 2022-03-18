WATCH: Riley Green Has His Whole Crew Do Bird Calls to Get Pumped Before Show

For many country artists, hunting is as crucial to their self-image as is country music. As such, it makes sense Riley Green and his crew got pumped up for his latest show with a cacophony of bird calls. Check out the frenzy below.

As we know, the “Jeeps and Wranglers” singer goes by Riley Green on stage. However, you can find him on Instagram as “rileyduckman.” And, if you didn’t understand why before, we sure hope you know now. After all, what country singer just happens to have a duck call on him minutes before heading out on stage?

However, duck calls aren’t the only bird calls Riley Green excels at. The end of the video not only sees the country artist but the rest of the crew and band getting hyped up with harmonizing turkey calls. Together, they stir up quite the ruckus backstage.

Down in the comments, fans joined in on the fun.

“Ducking around” one of the artist’s followers joked.

Another shared, “This made my day, thank you,” followed by a laughing emoji.

There’s no doubt that Riley Green’s music has set him apart from others in the realm of country music. But it’s his fun nature, not to mention his affinity for bird calls, that draws us to him as an individual.

Back ‘Behind the Bar’

In addition to hunting, singing, and songwriting, Riley Green also boasts some talent as a bartender. Outsiders can check out the star’s Instagram post featuring him serving up drinks behind the bar at Logan’s Roadhouse below.

Riley Green is by no means a professional bartender. However, his recent clip debuts in coordination with his single, “Behind the Bar.”

As the song plays on in the background, we see the country artist serving up drinks for Logan’s Roadhouse patrons.

Down in the comments, NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Jeffrey Earnhardt wrote, “Keep the cold beers and rolls coming!!!!”

Other followers asked for a variety of drinks, including martinis, Jack and cokes, and a handful of various shots. However, if Riley Green happened to be my bartender for the night, then I think I would be content to settle for the cheapest beer I could find, just to meet one of country music’s highlight stars.

Riley Green to Join Luke Bryan for ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

Amid duck-calling, bartending, and songwriting, Riley Green fans can look forward to seeing the “If It Wasn’t For Trucks” singer on tour with Luke Bryan this summer.

The artist shared news of his “Raised Up Right” tour appearance on Instagram several weeks ago, announcing that he and Luke Bryan will be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny.

Throughout the summer and fall months, Outsiders can look to snag tickets for shows all along the eastern region of the U.S.