WATCH: Shania Twain Belts ‘You’re Still the One’ With Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

Coachella 2022 is underway, and at yesterday’s show Harry Styles brought out a country music icon to sing with him, both of them dressed in sequins and glittering under the stage lights, he and Shania Twain performed “You’re Still the One” for thousands of adoring fans. They also kicked off with a rousing performance of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Harry Styles and Shania Twain sing “You’re Still The One” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/tmfZ1409GW — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

They sat down together for the duet of “You’re Still the One,” with Twain on acoustic guitar. The crowd was singing along and swaying back and forth to the dulcet tones of Twain and Styles; it’s an easy song to get caught up in, after all.

Between songs, Harry Styles praised Shania Twain for “teaching him how to sing,” as well as giving him special memories with his mother. According to Styles, he used to sing Shania in the car with his mom, and it sparked a deep love of music in him. He also mentioned that Shania taught him that “men are trash.” That definitely calls to mind my favorite Shania song, “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.”

Shania Twain has been playing her Las Vegas residency show, “Let’s Go!” for two years, despite canceling 30 shows last year due to the pandemic. 2022 will be her last year, with 16 new dates announced in the summer to end her Vegas run. Here are the new dates for this year:

June: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

August: 26, 27, 31

September: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

This is Shania Twain’s second Las Vegas residency, as she spent 2012 to 2014 performing her “Shania: Still the One” show at Caesar’s Palace. “Let’s Go!” draws inspiration from her early music videos, and with Shania herself as creative director, she was free to design the residency however she wanted. She told ET Canada in 2019, “I get to settle down with a great production and have a party, so I’m gonna theme the show after a party. It’s time to party!”

The setlist includes classics like “You’re Still the One,” naturally, plus “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under,” among so many others for a total of 21 performances. She ends the set with, of course, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Shania On Overcoming Criticism

Shania Twain’s first self-titled album from 1993 didn’t impress anyone much; her second album, though, “The Woman in Me,” put her on the map. The album won a Grammy and sold over 20 million copies. It has my favorite song on it, for crying out loud. But, Shania admits that critics really gave her a hard time about her rise to fame.

“I was criticized as an artist,” she said on “Home Now,” the Apple Music radio show. “I’m surprised I ever had any hits actually when I read them now. So for example, part of the quote from one of my reviews was: ‘She’s America’s best-paid lap dancer in Nashville. She’s hot, but can she sing? Is Shania just a flash in the pan? The most famous midriff in Nashville.’ So yeah, I ended up having hits anyway. Very satisfying.”