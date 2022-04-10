WATCH: Turnpike Troubadours Perform ‘Long Hot Summer Day’ at Cain’s Ballroom in First Reunion Concert

It’s official now, one of music‘s most long-waited events, the Turnpike Troubadours reunion has happened on stage. Cain’s Ballroom played host to the long-awaited event. While they were up on stage they played their full band version of Long Hot Summer Day which has become so popular with their fans over the years. The tune was a John Hartford bluegrass tune that the Troubadours took and made their own.

Ever since the band announced they were getting back together, it has been tour stop after tour stop, festival date after festival date announced. Now, fans are seeing the real deal. Thankfully, someone snagged a video of the band performance. Check it out below.

The original version of the song, by Hartford doesn’t have a full band like the Troubadours’ version. However, it gives the song more depth, makes the live performance that much more exciting and energetic, and it’s always one that gets the crowd going.

It’s a great song. A little tale about working on an old river tug boat. A job that Hartford himself had as a young preteen. He learned a lot of lessons and worked a lot of summer days on those boats. The mention of the Illinois River and the small town of Pekin gives a great setting. If you’ve ever been through that part of the state, it’s truly impressive the images the song puts in your head. Musical storytelling of the highest level.

The shows at Cain’s Ballroom included a very special opening act. The Vandoliers are a great group and a fun follow on Twitter if you haven’t already given it a chance. There are a few interesting acts joining the Turnpike Troubadours as they embark on their reunion tour.

Turnpike Troubadours Finish Up at Cain’s Ballroom and Head to Billy Bob’s Texas

After rocking the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Turnpike Troubadours are going to be on a small break for the reunion tour. However, things are going to pick back up on April 21. That’s when the band heads to Ft. Worth and Billy Bob’s Texas. An iconic venue for country music, these shows should be a ton of fun. The Troubadours will be at Billy Bob’s for three nights. The 21-23, and there will be a different opening act each night.

To start things off, Jonathan Terrell joins the Oklahoma-based band. On night two, it’s Mike and the Moonpies. Finally, on the third and final night in Ft. Worth, Brit Taylor takes the stage. Shows from there go to Helotes and Houston, TX, and from there further west. There are back-to-back nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 14 and 15 that should be one of the best shows that you can get to this spring.

Fans rejoice! The Turnpike Troubadours are on their reunion tour officially and that means they are likely coming to a venue near you. Keep your eyes open for more tour dates and things. Or, just relish in the fact that one of the best red dirt bands out there is back in action doing their thing.