Wayne Swinny, Saliva Guitarist, Dead of Brain Hemorrhage at 59

Wayne Swinny, the longtime guitarist of the rock band Saliva, has reportedly passed away at the age of 59 following a brain hemorrhage.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Saliva’s rep revealed the devastating news about Swinny’s passing to TMZ. “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Wayne Swinny, the guitarist of Saliva,” a statement reads. “Wayne passed away this afternoon from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while on tour.

Prior to his death, Swinny’s bandmates also took to Facebook to share the news that the guitarist had been discovered Tuesday (March 21st) in medical distress. “He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his band,” the bandmates revealed. “He is currently in the ICU as we await further news. We ask you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Unfortunately, hours later, the band later announced on the social media platform that Wayne Swinny had died. “Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him. We love you Wayne.”

Saliva Lead Singer Bobby Amaru Releases Statement About Wayne Swinny’s Sudden Passing

Saliva’s lead singer, Bobby Amaru also told spoke to TMZ about his bandmate and good friend’s sudden death. “I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now,” he stated. “My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around.”

Amaru went on to say that he feels for Swinny’s daughter, Nikki. “e loved that little girl so much … He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time. I’m grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with Wayne on the stage and most importantly off the stage.”

The Saliva frontman further explained that Wayne Swinny was the older brother he never had. “I learned so much from him and we had a f—ing blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God Bless you, Wayne. I know we’ll meet again!!”

Former Saliva lead singer, Josey Scott also posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram. “I have no words,” Scott said about the devastating news. “Just the love, and the little moments, and the looks that we shared, just between us and the fans, on stage, after stage, all over the world, that no one will ever know.”

Scott then shared that playing and writing music with a man like Wayne Swinny was so very intimate for him. “It was a love we shared together, and I will go into eternity holding on to that love and those memories.”

Scott also wrote in a separate Instagram post, “Swinny is the best there is, was, [and] will be outta Memphis, Tennessee. Big Facts!” he wrote. “RIP Wayne, see you on the other side! Love to your family, fans [and] friends. All my love.”