whiskey-myers-teases-potential-new-music-coming-this-week

Brace yourselves, Whiskey Myers fans, new music is coming. At least, we’re willing to bet that’s what’s happening. Yesterday, WM took to social media to tease something. They didn’t say what. The post featured a few photos of the guys having a good time working on Tornillo at Sonic Ranch and a caption that simply read “2 days.”

If you’ve been following Whiskey Myers as they’ve rolled out Tornillo, you know they’re cryptic about releasing new music. However, after they dropped the lead single from the upcoming record, their code became a little easier to crack. The one question that we – and the rest of the WM fanbase – have is which song they’ll release next.

Whiskey Myers Teases New Music, Gives Some Hints

At this point, I’d be willing to bet that Whiskey Myers will drop a new single on Friday. However, they’re staying pretty tight-lipped about what’s coming. They did give a few hints in the comment section of the post, though. Several fans asked what was coming in two days. WM replied saying “Something good,” and told other fans that whatever is coming will be “Worth the wait. We promise.”

A few Whiskey Myers fans are certain that new music is coming and they are hoping to see “Wolf” drop this Friday. However, that’s probably not what’s coming. One fan asked, “Time to let the wolf out?!” the band replied, saying, “That doesn’t look mean enough for the wolf.”

They’ve been playing “Wolf” in live shows since 2020. As a result, it is already a fan favorite. While we’re waiting to see what drops, you can check out this video of Cody Cannon playing the song during an acoustic show at The Colony, Texas’ Lava Cantina back in November of 2020.

Then again, the fellas in Whiskey Myers have been playing their new music cards close to their vests with this one. So, “Wolf” could be the single dropping tomorrow. So far, we’ve only heard 2 of the 12 songs on Tornillo. They dropped “John Wayne” along with the title track. The latter of which was a short horn intro that sounded like something out of a spaghetti western.

At this time, there are two certainties in this situation. First and foremost, if Whiskey Myers drops new music tomorrow, it will be in heavy rotation all weekend long. Additionally, you’ll be able to keep your eyes on Outsider for all new music updates from WM and other great artists.

While we count the hours until midnight and the days until Tornillo drops on July 29th, we can all crank up “John Wayne” a few more times. Check out the “pseudo video” for the single below.