Why Thomas Rhett Is ‘Doing Vegas Different’ This Time at the ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett is in Las Vegas this weekend with the rest of the country music world at the ACM Awards and he’s taking it easy. Vegas has a lot of temptations for a young country singer and this year, he wants to do things a little differently than he has in the past.

The awards show is Monday night. He got to town on Saturday and his wife, Lauren Akins, gets to Vegas on Monday. So, that means that Rhett could find himself in some trouble if he wanted to, that is. He has done this before, but he has a new plan.

“I’m just going to lay in bed, I’m telling you,” said the reigning Male Artist of the Year to Taste of Country

“Dude, I’ve been telling my wife, I’m doing Vegas different this time,” the singer went on. “I never got to bed when I should, when I’m out here. Last night I went to bed at 10. Worked out, had breakfast, it was awesome. I feel amazing. I’m trying to rejuvenate out here.”

Right now, the dad of four is going to enjoy his time alone. That’s valuable when you have so much going on at home, on the road, and elsewhere.

“I think the hardest part for me is just making sure I get sleep. Because one wakes up at 2, one wakes up at 4, feeding at 6 – it’s a long day.”

So, Thomas Rhett at the ACM Awards won’t be the same Thomas Rhett from years past. While that still remains to be seen, I’m sure that the singer kept himself away from too much trouble. If not, his wife gets there tomorrow, so he’ll have someone to reckon with.

Thomas Rhett Attends ACM Awards with Country Music’s Best

Thomas Rhett won’t be the only one that is tempted by Vegas and all it offers. The country music world is descending on the city and the ACM Awards should be a great time. This year, they are going to be broadcast on Amazon, exclusively. So you’ll have to catch it on Prime if you want to see all the cation.

There are a lot of performers that will take the stage. And a lot of awards will be given out. Rhett is going to be joined by his wife at the awards and things should be fun for all involved. Dolly Parton is hosting and the stage is set.

In just a few hours, Thomas Rhett will be sleeping again, waiting for the ACM Awards and his wife.