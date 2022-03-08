Why Wasn’t Miranda Lambert at the 2022 ACM Awards?

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) went off in full swing yesterday, with many artists getting their due recognition. Miranda Lambert was a notable ACM Awards winner and nominee, yet surprisingly was unable to attend. There happens to be a good reason for it though and she quickly disclosed why she didn’t go.

Not attending the 2022 ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert won Entertainer of the Year and accepted it virtually. Notably, Lambert also won Video of the Year alongside Elle King. So, what could have been important enough to cause her to miss the event? Speaking to US Weekly, she explained she had a prior commitment overseas. Specifically, Lambert is attending the C2C Festival in Europe this week, which naturally prevented her from showing up at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I can’t believe I’m not there tonight, I’m in London,” Lambert disclosed through a video call. “This is my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years, so my heart’s a little broken. I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen. Thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years.” She then dedicated the award to “all the singer-songwriter girls out there that are putting their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings.”

Billboard states this is her sixth entertainer of the year nomination. Additionally, she is the first woman to win in that category outright, and not as a result of a tie, since Taylor Swift 10 years ago. The Elle King collaboration that also earned her an award was “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” and was a No. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Miranda Lambert Expresses Excitement for Reviving her Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town

Despite winning two ACM Awards last night, Miranda Lambert shows no signs of slowing down this year. Speaking about her Bandwagon Tour this spring, she expressed excitement about embarking on it with fellow country group, Little Big Town.

Sitting down with Rolling Stone in January, Lambert talked about the tour. The outlet asked her at what point what makes Little Big Town such good tourmates, to which Lambert provided an enthusiastic response.

“It creatively works. The music is a good parallel. We’ve all had long careers and have stayed in this game and reinvented ourselves creatively over and over,” Lambert stated. “Besides all the work stuff, it’s freakin’ fun. They’re great people and it really breaks it up. I’ve been playing music for a living on a stage since I was 17. After a while, you have to figure out what makes it fun for you and not just the same routine.”