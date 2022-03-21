Willie Nelson Announces 2022 Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and Others

Summer 2022 is about to heat up. It’s going to be the season of country music tours and you’re going to want to add this one to your list. Icon Willie Nelson announced the comeback of his “Outlaw Family Tour” beginning at the end of June. He will be accompanied by several top artists, including Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and so many more.

According to UCR, the legendary singer is once again ready to hit the road. After a long two years of not doing live shows, Nelsen is excited to be prepping for a three-month tour across the country. For different shows, he’ll be joined by various top artists in several genres of music.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Nelson said in a press release. “I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.”



Not only will this annual tour prove to add to your summer festivities, it’s a chance to see some amazing talent along the way. Others included in the tour are Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Charlie Crockett, the Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Allison Russell, Zach Bryan and Larkin Poe to name a few.

Nelson will kick things off June 24 in St. Louis, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and end on September 13 in Bridgeport, CT at the Heartford Healthcare Amphitheater.

“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night,” Keith Wortman, cofounder of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour adds in the press release. “We are honored to present these once-in-a-lifetime lineups all over the country.”

A full list of tour dates is available here. You’ll want to check it out and make plans to see Willie Nelson live. It’s sure to be a great time had by all!

Willie Nelson and the Album That Almost Didn’t Happen

During Willie Nelson’s upcoming tour, there’s sure to be familiar hits, duets and maybe some covers by Nelson’s famous friends.

No matter which decade of Willie is your favorite, I think we’re all in agreement that “Red Headed Stranger” is one of his best. At the time it was released in the 70s, it was something innovative. But that didn’t mean executives at Columbia Records liked it. In fact, the team hated it – and wanted to make tons of revisions.

But luckily, the famed Waylon Jennings stepped in. After arguing about whether to bring in producer Billy Sherrill to rework the album, Jennings wasn’t having it.

“I like strings, and Billy Sherrill is great at what he does,” Jennings said. “But you don’t get me at all.”

“I said, ‘take that tape off or you won’t be my manager or Willie’s either,’” the singer continued. “I said, ‘that’s stupid,’ you know, and I called him a bad name. And uh, he had not a clue about this music and I said get it off. So I got up and I said, ‘I know I’m in your office and I’m getting out. That’s it.’”

Luckily the encounter ended with Willie Nelson releasing his record the way he crafted it. So thank God for good friends in bad times!