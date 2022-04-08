Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic To Feature Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell and More at Austin’s Q2 Stadium

Willie Nelson announced the lineup for his annual 4th of July Picnic, Friday. And there’s a twist. He’ll be performing on the pitch of a near brand new soccer stadium.

Nelson is keeping his picnic somewhat close to his home in the Texas Hill Country. He’ll be performing at Q2 Stadium in north Austin. That’s the newish home of MLS franchise Austin F.C. Matthew McConaughey is a part-owner of the club. And he welcomed the news that Nelson and friends will be the stars of the venue’s first-ever concert.

“There’s no one better to kick off our first-ever concert than with the one and only living legend, and a local to Austinites, Willie Nelson,” McConaughey said.

Nelson will be joined by a ton of his singing friends who happen to be country music stars. The official Willie Nelson Instagram account posted about the 4th of July details:

“We’re excited to announce Willie Nelson’s Annual 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks is coming to Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX! Come join Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Micah Nelson, Steve Earle and Asleep at the Wheel.”

Willie Nelson Has Missed His 4th of July Picnic Crowd

Willie Nelson offered a simple message about his 4th of July picnic.

“I’m so happy to be bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic for the first time in two years,” Nelson said in a statement. “Come on down. We missed you.”

Q2 Stadium, which opened last summer, seats 20,738 for soccer. It’ll likely seat up to 25,000 for the Willie Nelson 4th of July picnic. The soccer stadium staff likely will begin changing the configuration several days before the event. The grass will be covered. Nelson and the other acts will perform in the south end of the stadium, underneath the scoreboard.

Willie Nelson hosted his first 4th of July picnic in 1973 at a ranch in Dripping Springs, which is to the southwest of Austin. He’s kept most of the picnics at locations around Texas, although he has held them outside the Lone Star State.

The last in-person picnic was in 2019. And the last five were held on the grounds of the massive Circuit of the Americas race track in southeast Austin. That’s the site of the U.S. Grand Prix Formula One, as well as a spring event for NASCAR.