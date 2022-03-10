Willie Nelson Birthday Tribute Will Feature Robert Earl Keen, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and More

Turning 89 is a special day, so Willie Nelson definitely needs to be honored with more than one birthday event. Try three and maybe counting.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, organizers added another concert to the Willie Nelson birthday spectacular. On May 1, the action moves to Willie’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas near Austin. This concert will feature some Texas all-stars headlined by Bruce Robison, Robert Earl Keen and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Willie Nelson’s Birthday: It’s a Big Deal

Willie Nelson turns 89, April 29th. There’s now a third concert planned, with this one scheduled for May 1 in Spicewood, Texas.

Willie and George Strait will headline concerts in Austin, April 29th and 30th.

His new album also will be released April 29th

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. via luckpresents.com. More acts likely will be added. However, it’s unclear whether Willie Nelson will be performing at his own birthday celebration. The Statesman pointed out that Nelson has no other concert commitments May 1. And it’s difficult to imagine Willie sitting still since his favorite thing to do is singing with his friends.

Willie’s birthday is April 29. And yes, he has plans, big, big plans for that day and April 30. He and fellow Texan George Strait are headlining a concert to help with the grand opening of the Moody Center. That’s the new basketball complex for the University of Texas which also will be a prime place for concerts. Willie and George Strait have performed together one other time.

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” Strait said. “Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night.”

The Randy Rogers Band is the opening act.

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

It’s Tradition: Willie Nelson Celebrates His Birthday for Two Days

And, did you know it’s tradition for Willie Nelson to celebrate his birthday on two days? He gets to party on April 29th and 30th, It seems that he was born just before midnight on April 29, 1933. But the country courthouse in Abbott, Texas, recorded the date as April 30th.

Did we say Willie Nelson is going to be busy as he finishes off his 88th trip around the sun? March is a significant month for the Austin music scene, with South By Southwest.

Willie will perform at his ranch on March 20, March 26 and April 2. He also has an festival kind of event planned for March 17th. Acts who are in town for SXSW also will head out to the Hill Country to share a stage with Willie Nelson. We think that’s a win-win for the performers in town and the audience.

And Willie Nelson has another important event attached to his 89th birthday. He’s releasing his new album on April 29. It’s called “A Beautiful Time.” He’ll have some original songs sprinkled in his Willie’s cover of some classics. Those songs include Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song” and “With a Little Help from My Friends” from the Beatles.