Willie Nelson Cancels April Concert at His Ranch

Willie Nelson announced Thursday he’s canceled an early April concert at his ranch. But he offered no reason as to why he did so.

Nelson’s official Twitter account posted the news.

“Willie Nelson Cancels April 2 Show. Automatic refunds will go out from Luck Presents on purchases for canceled show. Refunded ticket purchasers given opportunity to buy tickets to two other Luck Presents: Live at Home in Luck, Tx shows. Scheduled for Mar 20 and Mar 26.” The Nelson Twitter account also tagged the Luck Reunion account.

Willie Nelson Cancels April 2 Show

Automatic refunds will go out from Luck Presents On purchases for canceled show Refunded ticket purchasers given opportunity to buy tickets To two other Luck Presents: Live at Home in Luck, Tx shows Scheduled for Mar 20 and Mar 26 @LuckReunion — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) March 16, 2022

Nelson canceling shows has become a trend this year. The Austin American-Statesman reported last month that Nelson already had canceled eight shows. He did so because of concerns about COVID. And in early March, he announced more cancellations, so the one for April 2 is at least the 10th that’s gone by the wayside.

Nelson nixed dates for March shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Fort Worth and San Antonio. He also canceled a second show in Nashville and a casino performance in Michigan. He then pulled the plug on a concert in Houston.

Nelson’s publicist told the Statesman that the previous cancellations were made “out of an abundance of caution … until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance.” Nelson planned to reschedule the dates.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The April 2nd concert featured Nelson along with Ray Wylie Hubbard and David Ramirez. Willie’s ranch is in Spicewood, Texas, not far from Austin.

Willie Nelson Is Still Playing Plenty of Shows

But if you’re a Willie Nelson fan, you can relax knowing that he’s still doing plenty of appearances. He has a Luck Reunion Show set for Thursday. There are 38 other singers and/or bands expected to play. Austin is cranking up for the music portion of South By Southwest so a number of acts already are in Central Texas. He also has shows set for March 20 and March 26.

But the big Willie Nelson party starts in late April. That’s when he celebrates his 89th birthday in a big way. He will release an album on April 29th, his birthday. But when he was born in Abbott, Texas in 1933, his birth was registered on April 30th. So he parties both days.

This year, Nelson and fellow Texan George Strait are headlining a concert to launch the grand opening of the Moody Center at the University of Texas. Willie and George Strait have performed together only one other time. Then they’ll do it again on April 30th.

Nelson also announced another concert for May 1st. This will be at his ranch. But it’s still unclear whether he’ll perform. The headliner is Bruce Robison, who will be joined by Robert Earl Keen, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Vincent Neil Emerson.