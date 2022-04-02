LISTEN: Willie Nelson Covers Leonard Cohen’s ‘Tower of Song’

Willie Nelson has released his latest song from his upcoming album A Beautiful Time. And it’s beyond anything we could have hoped for. For this single, the Red-headed Stranger has turned to another music legend, Leonard Cohen. Giving us a haunting rendition of the iconic crooner’s Tower of Song.

It’s a moving piece of work, Willie Nelson giving us his version of Leonard Cohen’s hit song. Willie Nelson gives us a rendition of Cohen’s Tower of Song that only he can bring. Willie makes this version his own. However, there is a beautiful nod to the late Leonard Cohen as Willie maintains Cohen’s unique sound in the moving cover.

Willie Nelson Is Bringing Us A ‘Beautiful Time’ As He Releases 96th Studio Album

Willie Nelson’s 96th studio album, featuring the stirring rendition of Cohen’s 1988 hit is set to be released later this month on April 29. This is an extra special date, too as it also happens to be the outlaw country music icon’s 89th birthday.

The fourteen-track album includes a variety of original songs penned by Willie Nelson and Buddy Cannon; as well as some hits from some of our favorite Nashville musicians such as Chris Stapleton, Shawn Camp, and Rodney Crowell. The A Beautiful Time album also features the Beatles hit With A Little Help From My Friends.

Willie Nelson Is In For An Exceptional – And Star-Studded – 89th Birthday Celebration

With Willie Nelson’s 89th birthday fast approaching some of the biggest names in country music are coming together to honor the red-headed stranger in a one-of-a-kind birthday celebration. Among those hitting the stage to celebrate Nelson for the To Willie: A Birthday Celebration event are Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff.

The celebration is set to be one of the biggest shows of the year. The events will be hosted by Bruce Robison. And, joining Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff on the stage will be a variety of other country music favorites. Acts such as Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen, and Vincent Neil Emerson.

Honoring One Of the Greatest Voices In Country Music

During the birthday celebration, artists from all over the music scene will perform some of the most iconic songs performed by Willie Nelson during his prolific music career. We have zero doubt that this means we are in store for quite the concert…there is certainly no shortage of Willie Nelson hits to select from his acclaimed music catalog.

Tickets for the birthday celebration event are running $35 apiece for general admission. Now, those die-hard Willie fans certainly have some VIP options – if you’re willing to drop some major green. Now, for those who can’t make it to this performance, there are certainly more options to catch the country music icon on stage through the rest of the year!

Give a listen to Willie Nelson’s latest release, a cover of Leonard Cohen’s hit 1988 song, ‘Tower of Song.’