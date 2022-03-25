Willie Nelson, Wife Had Trouble Voting Absentee in Texas Primary

Weeks after the Texas Primary, the wife of Willie Nelson, Annie D’Angelo, recently revealed that she and the country music icon had some trouble voting absentee during the election.

During a recent interview with the Austin American-Statesman, D’Angelo reveals that she and Willie Nelson had made two attempts before successfully obtaining absentee voting ballots from Texas’ Travis County election officials. She revealed their first applications were rejected due to inconsistent identification information that was provided on the forms. D’Angelo also said that she worried other Texans have encountered the same issues.

“If they’re doing it to Willie Nelson, what happens to an 89-year-old woman at home without a lot of help?” D’Angelo explained. I’m 65, and I’m fairly technologically capable. And I can find ways. But what happens to all those people? It’s just not fair.”

The media outlet reports nearly 23,000 mail-in ballots went uncounted across 187 of Texas’ largest countries during the primary elections. This is largely due to new voting rules that are being reportedly part of Senate Bill 1. Those who are voting by mail must include their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number on ballot application. The number provided must match one of the numbers on the voter’s registration record.

Texans who are available to apply for the voting absentee are those 65 or older; sick or disabled; out of the county; or confined in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote. Those who are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after an election may vote absentee.

D’Angelo declares that she and Willie Nelson have done absentee voting before. “All of a sudden, this time it was ridiculously difficult. I looked up the advice and the advice was: put everything you know. It’s just not right.”

Willie Nelson Admitted He’s Tired of the Political Questions

During a June 2021 interview with the WSJ Magazine, Willie Nelson admitted he’s tired of the political questions he gets asked.

“I’ve been asked if I believe people should be allowed to kneel during the national anthem,” Willie Nelson said. “Regarding peaceful protests and just about anything else, I believe everyone should do whatever the f— they want to do.”

Willie Nelson continued to discuss other political issues. “You don’t have to watch sports if you don’t like the players’ personal beliefs. You don’t have to attend a gay wedding if you don’t want to and you don’t have to buy my music. I ain’t gonna change the way I think so you will. We all make our own decisions. I’m trying to make mine with love.”

In regards to the legalization of marijuana, Willie Nelson added that he’s surprised to see how the drug is accepted. “But, as the years passed and more and more people saw money, it changed a lot of minds. And they realized that it didn’t make you crazy. You might have been crazy to start with. But smoking marijuana won’t make you crazy.”