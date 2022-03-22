Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022: Here Are All the Dates and Artists

Willie Nelson is gearing up for an exciting summer tour called the Outlaw Music Festival. The iconic musician just finished his annual Luck Reunion in Texas, and now has some time to kill before the summer package starts. This tour is going to be quite the experience because there are different artists on each date. And boy, is the lineup stacked.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022 will have 19 total shows, and Willie Nelson will headline all of them. The tour will run from June 24 to September 23. Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” Willie Nelson said.

Here’s every date of the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival tour:

June and July Dates of the Outlaw Music Festival With Willie Nelson

June 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

June 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Charley Crockett

Brittney Spencer

July 1 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Brothers Osborne

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brothers Osborne

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Allison Russell

July 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

July 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Gov’t Mule

Larkin Poe

August and September Dates

Aug. 12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Aug. 13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Aug. 14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

ZZ Top

Zach Bryan

Charley Crockett

The War and Treaty

Sept. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Sept. 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Charley Crockett

Larkin Poe

Sept. 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer

Sept. 13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Larkin Poe

Brittney Spencer