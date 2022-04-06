Wolf Van Halen Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due To Positive COVID Tests

Though the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be drifting into the rearview mirror, it still regularly affects large gatherings such as musical performances, festivals, and sporting events. One positive COVID test can derail an entire lineup of events, and unfortunately for Wolf Van Halen, that’s exactly what happened with his spring Young Guns tour.

After a trip to the Grammy Awards ceremony, Wolf Van Halen returned to his band and crew to resume the Young Guns tour. Sadly, multiple members of his crew tested positive for COVID, forcing Wolf to abandon the remaining tour dates. In a message posted to his social media, Wolf Van Halen gave his regrets to his fans.

“After an incredible weekend in Las Vegas with my family for the GRAMMYS,” Wolf Van Halen begins. “I flew back yesterday to meet up with my band and crew in North Carolina to continue the Young Guns tour. This morning, as everyone took COVID tests to re-establish the bubble that has served us on the tour, we came to find that members of our band and crew who didn’t travel with me were positive.”

“I have tested negative via rapid and PCR tests for the last 5 days in preparation for the GRAMMYS and still continue to do so,” Van Halen continued. “With only 6 shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won’t be able to continue. Mammoth WVH will do our very best to make up the dates that we missed to the fans in those markets in the future.”

Wolf Van Halen Reacts to Loss at 2022 Grammys Ceremony

For many musicians, a loss at the Grammys is a major blow. Being nominated for such a prestigious award, only to watch another artist claim the actual prize is an unsurprisingly crushing experience. For Wolf Van Halen, however, the 2022 Grammys simply provided an opportunity to spend time with those he loves most.

In a message posted to his Instagram, Wolf Van Halen recounted his time at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony. “We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok!” Van Halen said. “I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world.”

Rather than expressing disappointment, Wolf Van Halen said his Grammys experience reminds him of his late father, Eddie Van Halen. “Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated too,” Van Halen said. “So it looks like I’m following in his footsteps quite nicely. Who knows what the future holds. All I know is I’m feeling pretty damn grateful. What a wild experience this was.”