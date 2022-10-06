Wolf Van Halen Marks 2-Year Anniversary of Eddie’s Death in Heartfelt Post

Thursday marks the two-year anniversary of Eddie Van Halen’s death, and Wolf Van Halen is remembering his pop. The younger Van Halen has created quite a career of his own in the time since his father passed. Check out Wolf Van Halen’s post below.

“2 years and not a single day has gone by where you weren’t on my mind. I’m trying to do my best and hold it together, but it’s just not the same without you here, Pop. I love and miss you more than you could possibly imagine,” Wolf Van Halen captioned the post.

Wolf Van Halen’s mother, Valerie Bertinelli, also marked the occasion with a post of her own.

Eddie Van Halen has obviously been on Wolf’s mind a lot this week. He also shared a throwback to a jam session that he shared with his dad.

“On December 28th, 2014, I was getting ready to start tracking what would become the first Mammoth album,” he said in the post. “I had been practicing drums in the studio when Pop came in, grabbed my bass and started jamming with me. It was so much fun. It;s little moments like these I feel I took for granted. Moments that I can’t have anymore. As I’m getting ready to start tracking the 2nd Mammoth album tomorrow (I’ve been in pre-production the past month) I can’t stop thinking about this moment and how he won’t be around for it this time. I’m still not used to it. I don’t know when or if I’ll ever get used to it.”

Wolf Van Halen Readies His Second Mammoth Van Halen Album

As Wolf Van Halen readies a follow-up to his first, critically acclaimed Mammoth Van Halen album, he is plotting out a mammoth 2023 tour.

His band will head out in support of Alter Bridge. Red and Pistols at Dawn are also on the tour. It kicks off in Tampa, Fla. at Hard Rock Live on January 25. It’ll hit most of America as it rolls on until April. There’s a stop at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on January 30. They’ll work their way out West and swing through Texas. They’ll also hit some smaller markets, like Waterloo, New York. The night after that, they’ll cross the border and play Ontario.

After that run through Texas, they head to Mission Ballroom in Denver and wrap it up on the West Coast. They’re in Reno, Nevada on March 31 and it concludes in Highland, Calif. on April 1. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at the Mammoth Van Halen website.