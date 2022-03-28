Wolf Van Halen and Slash Tribute Taylor Hawkins With ‘My Hero’ and ‘Starlight’ Performances

The whole music world, including Wolf Van Halen, was shocked when Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died last week. There have been heartfelt tributes from fans, friends, bandmates, and so many others in the following days. While Wolf and his band Mammoth WVH took the stage in Boston this past weekend they made sure to pay tribute to Hawkins with a performance of My Hero.

Meanwhile, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy played a show in Orlando on the same night WVH was in Boston. The two brought out Starlight for the Florida crowd. It was just one day after the announcement was made about the drummer’s death. With everything still very fresh on the hearts and minds of these musicians, the performances were passionate and powerful.

So, with just an early morning practice the day of, this is what Mammoth WVH put on for their Boston crowd.

Thankfully, the Slash performance was also recorded on video for us to see.

Covers in music can be really special. Unfortunately, these performances were done in memorial of a great musician and even better person. The Foo Fighters have been a staple in rock n’ roll for almost 30 years. Defining the sound of American rock and setting a standard for it as well. Hawkins was a big part of that.

The outcry of emotion and all the stories that have followed in the days since the drummer died have been heartwarming and melancholy. These moments are too often it feels in music. However, the tribute from Wolf Van Halen as well as Slash and all the other bands that honored Taylor Hawkins have been amazing to see.

It was just a couple of days ago on Saturday when officials released information about Hawkins’ death. He was staying at a hotel in Bogotá, Columbia. There, the Foo Fighters were set to play a concert. However, the unfortunate news would soon be announced via the band’s Twitter account. A phone call came to local health officials asking for help because a man was having chest pains.

When first responders got to the scene, officials said they tried to revive the drummer. However, “there was no response, and the patient was declared deceased,” a statement said.

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work,” Columbian officials said. “Besides, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues, and followers.”

A further update from Columbian authorities said that there were drugs in his system. There were antidepressants, benzodiazepines, opioids, and THC in his system. It did not mention an overdose or get specific about the types of drugs outside of those general terms.