‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Covers Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ After Taylor Hawkins’ Death

“Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham is sending love to the Foo Fighters with a cover of “My Hero” following drummer Taylor Hawkins’ tragic passing. Bingham posted a 7-minute video of his cover of the song on Instagram recently. He captioned the video, “One for the @foofighters. Sending nothing but love and support.”

Bingham put his own spin on the song, using his signature smoky vocals to give the song a rough edge. It’s a touching tribute from one talented musician to another.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, 2022. In the wake of his passing, the band canceled all public appearances and concerts. This included an appearance at the Grammy Awards, and they canceled their current tour. The band released a statement after his death; they wrote, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, but relocated to California with his family at a young age. He broke into the industry as Alanis Morissette’s touring drummer. He joined the Foo Fighters in 1999, recording nine studio albums as a main member of the band.

Ryan Bingham Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins, Plus Paul McCartney Pens Heartfelt Letter

After news broke of Taylor Hawkins’ death, many musicians and celebrities shared their condolences on social media. Paul McCartney was one such celebrity who wrote an emotional tribute to the late drummer. He posted a photo on Instagram of himself with the band when he inducted them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

McCartney wrote, “Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him. Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.⁣”

McCartney continued, sharing a memory of Hawkins and the band. “I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died.”

He ended his emotional letter by signing off, “So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.⁣ God bless his family and band – Love Paul X.”