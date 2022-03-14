Zac Brown Band Hits the Woods for New Music Video for ‘Out in the Middle’

Zac Brown Band hit up the forest for their new music video.

The band debuted the music video for their latest sure to be hit, “Out in the Middle”. The video features everything that defines the country lifestyle. From archery to fishing, kicking back a beer, hunting, and four-wheeling.

“This video speaks to the essence of ‘The Comeback’ album and our band,” Brown said. “It has the pulsating sound and feeling your heart gets when you’re adventuring the great outdoors and your adrenaline starts pumping.”

Watch the “Out in the Middle” music video, below.

The track is Southern rock storytelling at its finest. Brown wanted to detail his life and his favorite things in it.

“[It’s about] being country and being proud of what it is to live in a simple life and working hard,” he explained. “A lot of country people that I know…they really know where it’s at.”

He noted that people work hard, take care of their family and “know how to have fun. They know how to be in the outdoors and that’s really what that song’s about to me. It’s just tip of the hat to all the people that live out in the middle of nowhere and are happy being there.”

Zac Brown Band Hitting The Road

The band will fittingly be going off on their 2022 Out in the Middle Tour. It officially launches in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22. The 32-date tour will then conclude in Phoenix, Arizona on November 19. It will also take the band into Canada. Robert Randolph Band will support the band throughout their run.

They will hit up legendary music venues such as The Hollywood Bowl and even the Windy City’s Wrigley Field Stadium. They will also perform at Fenway Park in Boston where they previously sold-out shows. The tour will also stop in Atlanta, Georgia, which is the Zac Brown Band’s hometown.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Zac Brown Band said in a press release. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from the Comeback Tour. It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”