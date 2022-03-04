Zac Brown Band and Travis Tritt To Play at 2022 Ocean City BikeFest

Fans of Zac Brown Band are going to be happy to learn about this. Indeed, Zac Brown Band announced this week that the group plans to play at the 2022 Ocean City Bike Fest. Tickets are now available for the Maryland event. They released the news along with a link for purchasing tickets on the band’s Twitter account. They will be on Inlet Main Stage that Friday, September 16.

The Ocean City Bike Fest is one of the biggest events of the year for the year as bikers from all over come to town for a weekend of all sorts of fun. Along with bands like Zac Brown Band performing, there is a multitude of other options for the guests to take part in. Other options for folks at the event in the past have included stunt shows, bike builders, bike parades and all sorts of other fun activities.

Just announced—we’re performing on the Inlet Main Stage at #OCBikeFest on Friday, September 16th! Join us in Ocean City MD. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/C48hiA5t6E pic.twitter.com/vInZ48JSGV — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) March 4, 2022

Travis Tritt Joins The Ocean City Bike Fest

It won’t just be Zac Brown Band headlining the event in September. No, country music star Travis Tritt also announced on Twitter that he will be joining the band at the event as well. Specifics as to which night and which stage Tritt will perform at are yet to be revealed.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Travis joins @zacbrownband at the OC BikeFest 2022. Tickets available at https://t.co/sctaOkGVF8 pic.twitter.com/lkO6a98wsd — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 4, 2022

Coy Bowles from Zac Brown Band

Coy Bowles had an interesting rise to stardom with the group. It was not the kind of rise you might think of for a musician.

He told the Atlanta Business Chronicle, “I taught guitar lessons for a long time for a living before I got on the road. I really enjoyed hanging out with kids, talking about music with them and trying to influence them in a positive way. If you get a kid to listen to Duane Allman (interview with Duane’s brother Gregg here and Butch Trucks of The Allman Brother Band here) play ‘It’s Not My Cross To Bear,’ you can introduce them to blues, jazz and the emotional side of the guitar — lots of stuff. Anyway, man, I really dug teaching kids. I mean, I couldn’t not care when I was with these kids.”

He loved to teach and hang out with the kids. To work with the kids and teach them interesting music they wouldn’t hear otherwise. Bowles added, “Right when the band started winning big awards and having a lot of success, a lot of stuff started coming down the pipe — the weird stuff that comes with success. I didn’t feel that that stuff was real so I decided to disappear. I moved out of Atlanta, moved back home and bought a house on the river. “

He did not want to live the traditional rock-and-roll lifestyle. He wanted to do what he liked to do on the weekend. Bowles concluded, “I was basically on the road or at home fishing with my dad and buddies for about four years.”