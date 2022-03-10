Zach Bryan Shares Another Teaser of a New Song

Zach Bryan, in addition to working on a new song, is finally making his way onto the country scene with his first full-length album releasing May 20.

In anticipation of the new album, titled “American Heartbreak,” Bryan posted a clip of one of his new songs earlier this week. The one-minute clip looks to be shot or edited with a grainy filter or film camera. Within the very first shot, we see Zach Bryan hunched over a notebook, working on that new song. A guitar riff starts up in the background, leading into Bryan singing. The scene jumps from different band members to Bryan himself recording the new song in the studio.

It already sounds like a hit, from the beat to Bryan’s voice to his lyrics. The main title seems to match the caption Bryan added to the post. “Tell me ‘bout that girl you dreamed about,” he wrote. Check out the clip for yourself below.

Tell me ‘bout that girl you dreamed about pic.twitter.com/PHqYDvUSj3 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) March 10, 2022

Zach Bryan fans can’t wait to listen more to the new song and upcoming album. While the release is only a few months away, Bryan’s reached the critical stage of deciding which songs make the cut and which ones don’t. Earlier this week, he posted another tweet with an exciting announcement for fans.

“The album might be thirty songs long because none of us can choose,” Bryan wrote. “I can’t wait for all of us to hear it together and grinning like assholes as a unit.”

Honestly, few people would likely complain about 30 new Zach Bryan songs. Or, as one fan put it on Twitter, he could easily split them into two albums. “Why not break it into two 15 song volumes and release them about 3 months apart? Great way to keep fans fed without overwhelming them,” the follower wrote.

Zach Bryan Headlining The Country Fair in Missouri

While hard at work on his new songs and upcoming albums, Zach Bryan is also finding time to perform. The rising county star will join Jon Pardi and Chris Young in headlining a new festival called The Country Fair.

The Country Fair takes place in Chesterfield, Missouri, from May 19 to May 21. So, it will coincide right with the release of Bryan’s new album. Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow, March 11, and they range from $20 to $250.

“The Country Fair is a 3-day family-friendly event hosting national, regional, and local country music acts,” the description on the website reads. “A ticket to the fair includes free carnival rides, a free mechanical bull, kids 12 and under are free, and tickets are as low as $20 dollars!”

The description continues, “The Country Fair offers food, live music, carnival games, VIP areas, as well as local and regional artisans and businesses where all are welcome to celebrate music and the community!”

Sounds like it’s the place to be this May.