Zach Bryan Delivers an Emotional Rendition of ‘The Good I’ll Do’

Zach Bryan is blessing our Instagram feeds right now with a stunning performance of “The Good I’ll Do.” Check it out below!

I myself love a stripped-down rendition of a song every now and then. It is a great way to feel inspired by a regularly-listened to track. Zach Bryan is giving us a beautiful acoustic rendition of “The Good I’ll Do.” However, the stripped-down version incorporates more than an acoustic guitar.

Sitting in what looks to be a green room, Bryan sings and plays alongside a violinist, standup bassist, percussionist, and another acoustic guitarist. The camera slowly zooms out and features the talented musicians by his side. His raspy vocals complement the fragility of the orchestral strings in the most beautiful way. The combination adds a whole new level of emotion to the song.

Watch the clip for yourself below.

Posted 10 hours ago, the clip has already received over 31,000 likes. Zach Bryan’s rendition is definitely making his fans feel some type of way.

“You make me miss someone I never even had,” one listener writes.

“This album is going to mess me UP,” another adds.

Friends and fellow artists are in awe of Bryan’s talent as well. Comedian Rocky Dale Davis writes “I’ll leave my girlfriend for you.”

Who knew that Bryan’s vocal and songwriting chops could create such strong reactions? Well, us Outsiders did. We hope that more stripped-down performances like this bless our feeds again soon.

Zach Bryan Announces ‘The American Run’ Tour

Do you want to hear live renditions of Zach Bryan’s songs? Well, now is your chance. The country up-and-comer just announced the full US tour dates for The American Run Tour. The tour begins on April 22 in Miramar Beach and ends September 24 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Playing a combination of festivals and dates with Luke Combs, it sounds like Bryan will have a fun summer.

Here is the full list of Zach Bryan’s tour dates:

4/22/22 Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Pink Moon

4/23/22 Opelika, AL – Auburn Rodeo^

4/28/22 Calf Fry – Stillwater, OK^

4/30/22 Indio, CA – Stagecoach^

5/19/22 Chesterfield, MO – The Country Fair in Chesterfield

5/20/22 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

5/21/22 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

5/26/22 Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

5/28-29/22 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater+

6/2/22 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

6/4/22 Seattle, WA – June Lumen Field*

6/5/22 Spokane, WA – Pavilion at Riverfront

6/16/22 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live!

6/18/22 Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

6/19/22 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/21/22 St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheater

6/22/22 Charleston, SC – Charleston Stadium

7/15/22 White Fish, MT – Wild Hare Music Festival^

7/17/22 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/23/22 Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest

7/29/22 Fort Smith, AR – Peacemaker Arts Festival^

7/30/22 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

8/4/22 Chicago, IL – Windy City Smokeout

9/24-25/22 Bridgeport, CT – Sound On Sound Festival^

* support for Luke Combs

+ support for Willie Nelson

^ festival date