Zach Bryan Gets Patriotic in New Photo Hanging American Flag

On Thursday (March 10th), country music singer and songwriter Zach Bryan takes to his Instagram account to share a new snapshot of him showing off his patriotic side.

“Poems don’t chase dreams. Poems don’t need notoriety,” Zach Bryan declares in the post. The snap shows the musician hanging an American flag up.

Zach Bryan’s American flag tribute comes within hours of the country singer dropping another teaser of his new song. He shared in another social media post, “Billy won’t you stay. You’ve been up all night. Talking about flowers from ’65.”

Zach Bryan is currently preparing to release his upcoming album, American Heartbreak. This will notably be the country music artists’ first full-length album. While speaking about the album’s progress, Bryan recently shared, “The album might be thirty songs long. Because none of us can choose,. I can’t wait for all of us to hear it together. And grinning like a—holes as a unit.”

Zach Bryan Opens Up About Pursuing His Music Career After Being in the U.S. Navy

During a May 2021 interview with Sound and Soul, Zach Bryan opened up about going from having a career in the U.S. Navy to his music career. While highlighting the best parts of his Naval career, Bryan declared. “I’ll say I’m the last person that needs structure in my life! But it’s my friends. It’s the amazing men and women that I’ve met while serving. I can’t even tell you the times I’ve had in Spain and flyin’ over Australia and the desert. And all those places! I can’t get over it.”

When asked if he feels the same way when it comes to writing and playing music, Bryan said, “I think that’s the point of life is everyone getting through their own struggles and then sharin’ ‘em with each other so maybe someone can be stronger later.”

When asked if he was planning to keep both his music and navy careers, Zach Bryan admitted he didn’t really know. “Everything in my life is kind of up in the air right now when it comes to bein’ in the Navy. With signing with Warner. With touring and with shows. We’re kind of just seein’ where it all falls downs.”

Although he didn’t seem to have any real plans for the future, Zach Bryan seemed to enjoy both of the careers he has. “A lot of people would kill to be in the Navy. And a lot of people would kill to be musicians. And I’m the guy who got to do both! That’s just cool to me. So yeah, I do think that I’m gonna keep goin’ as long as I can. ’Til people get tired of me!”

Zach Bryan notably served in the U.S. Navy for 8 years. He announced last fall that he has been officially honorably discharged from service.