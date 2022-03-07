Zach Bryan, Jon Pardi, Chris Young to Headline Country Fair in Missouri

Zach Bryan, Jon Pardi, and Chris Young will headline a new festival, The Country Fair, in Missouri. The three artists headlining the new festival in Chesterfield are the first acts that have been announced so far. The Country Fair fair will take place between May 19th and 21st.

It’ll also feature carnival rides, artesian markets, games, and more according to the St. Louis post dispatch.

Additionally, the Country Fair will play host to multiple local restaurants including Hi-Pointe and Chicken Out, the Popcorn Bar, Cajun Seduction, Farmtruck and Sugarfire Smoke House.

Tickets go on sale on March 11th and cost between $20 and $250. Children who are 12 and under, however, can join in on the fun for free.

Here’s what the Country Fair has to say about the event on its website:

“The Country Fair is a 3-day family-friendly event hosting national, regional, and local country music acts. A ticket to the fair includes free carnival rides, a free mechanical bull, kids 12 and under are free, and tickets are as low as $20 dollars!” the website reads.

“The Country Fair offers food, live music, carnival games, VIP areas, as well as local and regional artisans and businesses where all are welcome to celebrate music and the community!” the description of the event continues. The more expensive tickets likely allow people into these VIP areas.

So if you’re near the area and love country music, games, and want to have a fun time that the whole family can enjoy, The Country Fair sounds perfect for you.

Meet Jon Pardi, Chris Young, and Zach Bryan, The Country Fair Headliners

Each of these artists should bring something fun to the table if you’re a country fan. If you don’t know who they are, here’s the low-down on these artists:

Jon Pardi is a singer from Nashville Tennessee. He’s known for his hit songs Dirt over Boots, Head Over Boots, and Heartache Medication. He released his debut single, “Missing U Crazy” in March 2012. It debuted as #58 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Since then, he’s released a steady flow of new music.

Chris Young is an American Country Singer and songwriter known for his songs “Drinkin’ Me Lonely,” and “Who I am with You” among many other successful songs. He’s also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Zach Bryan is newer to the scene. He’s a singer-songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma and served in the U.S Navy. He’s releasing his studio album American Heartbreak right in time for the Country Fair

The Country Fair says more artists will be announced soon.