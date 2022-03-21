Zach Bryan New Album: All the Songs and Previews Released So Far

Zach Bryan announced his new album, American Heartbreak back in January. Since then, he has used his social media platforms to share snippets of lyrics, previews of songs, and other updates along the way. If we were talking about any other artist here, I would say that they were trying to build hype around their project and doing a damn good job of it. Nothing wrong with that at all. However, with ZB, it feels more like he’s really excited for everyone to hear his first professionally-recorded studio album.

We can’t wait to hear the new Zach Bryan album. So far, we’ve got a handful of song previews and a single to go on and it already sounds like a strong contender for album of the year. With that being said, let’s take a look at all the previews he’s shared so far.

“From Austin” Is the Lead Single from the New Zach Bryan Album

Zach Bryan released the first single from the new album on February 25th. However, he started teasing his followers with snippets of the song long before then. His followers heard a snippet of “From Austin” for the first time in September of last year. Then, he shared an edited clip of the official music video for the song a couple of days before it dropped. Since the full song is available, we might as well give it another listen, right?

“Open the Gate”

Zach Bryan shared a snippet of the song “Open the Gate” from the new album earlier this month. In the short clip, Zach sings about riding bulls in Cheyenne despite a lady at home worrying about him. The chorus of the song is going to be one that thousands of people will scream along with when the album drops. “Open the gate I’m here to prove / That I’m better than my father was / and where he came from too. Open the gates I’m here to ride. / To Hell I go with daddy by my side.”

“’68 Fastback”: Zach Bryan’s Favorite Song Title from the New Album

A couple of days after sharing that snippet of “Open the Gate” Zach Bryan shared another sample from his new album. One of his followers asked what his favorite song title from American Heartbreak was. He said, “’68 Fastback” and another fan asked to hear it. So, he shared a sample.

Okay last one, thank u guys for being patient and sticking around https://t.co/FaRHGIxzuN pic.twitter.com/P0HeWtcrBP — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) March 14, 2022

Some fans might notice that he shared a shorter clip of this song back in February.

“Budweiser Heavy for the Road”

Not long ago, a fan asked Zach Bryan if “Budweiser Heavy for the Road” would be on the new album. In response, he shared this clip. It definitely has that great Oklahoma Red Dirt sound.

Later, someone commented that the song was “fast AF.” Zach Bryan noted that they recorded the new album live so he was swearing while cutting that song.

Various Untitled Clips from the New Zach Bryan Album

Sure, these songs probably all have titles. However, Zach Bryan didn’t share the titles along with the clips. So, I’m going to be guessing at the titles of these songs.

“Come Up Swingin'”

Zach Bryan shared this clip of him and a fiddle player in a kitchen back in February. “Come Up Swingin'” just seems to be a fitting title.

You in the morning time, reminds me of a simpler time pic.twitter.com/535VxeHYqP — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 9, 2022

“Nashville the Best”

Zach Bryan was a little worried about putting this song on the new album. In fact, he tweeted that he was afraid his fans would “disown” him for adding a satirical song to American Heartbreak. However, this song that throws some shade at Music City and the current state of country music will likely be a fan favorite. In my opinion, he gets extra points for the Auto-Tune.

“Tape Boys” Probably Isn’t the Title

Sometimes, Zach Bryan posts clips from the new album in the middle of the night. This is one of those clips. He dropped it at four in the morning with the caption “tape boys” and left it at that.

“Billy”

Zach Bryan posted this clip a few days before he teased the lead single from the new album. Much like the final “From Austin” teaser, this looks like it was taken from a music video. However, it doesn’t seem to be “Highway Boys” or “Something in the Orange” which are the other two singles he’s announced so far.

Tell me ‘bout that girl you dreamed about pic.twitter.com/PHqYDvUSj3 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) March 10, 2022

“Poems and Closing Time”

Zach Bryan dropped a snippet of a song that’s probably called “Poems and Closing Time” in the wee hours of the morning on March 16th.

poems and closing time, O’ sweet love of mine, I found it so hard to find truth pic.twitter.com/FYLpaW4dOK — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) March 16, 2022

“Sonnets” and “Calloused”

In the early morning hours of March 18th, Zach Bryan shared a couple of new snippets. One, he captioned “Break me down and beat me blue,” but if I had to guess, I’d say the song was called “Sonnets.”

break me down and beat me blue pic.twitter.com/KEPOQMUsuH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) March 18, 2022

Not long before that, Zach Bryan shared a video of him, a fiddler, and a bassist playing a song that might be called “Calloused.”