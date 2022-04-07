Zach Bryan Notices a Strange ‘Serendipitous’ Connection Between Recent Airbnb and Title of One Song

While staying at an Airbnb in Tennessee, Zach Bryan noticed a delightful coincidence; a sign with a quote about love from Corinthians was hanging on the wall; Zach Bryan recently wrote a song featuring the same quote in the chorus. Talk about a happy accident.

Zach Bryan posted a photo on Twitter featuring the sign, and explained the significance in the tweet. “Randomly at an airbnb tonight in Tennessee,” he wrote, “and the first sentence of this is obviously in Corinthians and in the chorus of a song I wrote this year called All The Time and the verse itself is the title of the song on the album, how serendipitous and God is good ‘All The Time.'”

randomly at an air bnb tonight in Tennessee and the first sentence of this is obviously in Corinthians and in the chorus of a song I wrote this year called All The Time and the verse itself is the title of the song on the album, how serendipitous and God is good ‘All The Time’ pic.twitter.com/SKS8u6RiTk — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 7, 2022

The rising country music star recently posted the track list for his debut album, “American Heartbreak,” and it honestly blew us all away. The album is a whopping 32 songs, rivaling Morgan Wallen’s massive “Dangerous: The Double Album.” A lot of these songs we’ve had previews to, as well; Zach Bryan is in the habit of dropping clips of the studio cuts.

We’ve already been blessed with full versions of “From Austin” and “Highway Boys,” and clips of “Open the Gate” and “’68 Fastback.” It seems like a lot of the clips didn’t have official titles when he posted them. They certainly do now. According to the running tab Outsider has been keeping on the released clips, we’ve heard “Morning Time,” “Heavy Eyes,” “If She Wants a Cowboy,” “Right Now the Best,” “Billy Stay,” “High Beams,” and a few others.

Zach Bryan wrote about the album on Instagram. “Here’s an album I wrote with pain, laughter, humility, love, and honesty,” he wrote. “I didn’t call it ‘American Heartbreak’ after a tacky love story, but because we all face trials every day and put ourselves back together every single time regardless. Whether in relationships or jobs, our families, our dreams or our let downs, I just wrote the whole thing praying someone just might relate to a story or two.”

The Oklahoma native recently posted a clip of a song about Tulsa, and fans are loving it. The 42-second clip didn’t come with a title, so we’re not sure if it’s on the album or not. We’re hoping it is, though.

Fans expressed their love for Zach Bryan’s music in the replies, claiming that he “doesn’t miss” with his music. Another asked, “Why does your music have to be so good?” while another claimed, “This album is the only thing that’s gonna get me [through] the rest of this year.”

Honestly, we’re excited too. Zach Bryan is a true talent; his lyrics take us deep and explore tender, vulnerable themes accompanied by amazing musicality. We can’t wait to listen to the complete album when it comes out on May 20th.