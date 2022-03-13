Zach Bryan Recreates Taylor Swift Moment in Iconic Recording Studio

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan just recreated a Taylor Swift moment in an iconic studio and we’re loving it! In the photo, the 25-year-old singer flexes his muscles while his other hand sits on his hip. Or maybe he’s supposed to be pretending to sing into a microphone. We might have to use our imagination with this one. Why is this important? Because popular country-pop singer Taylor Swift was photographed in the same pose. Although Swift wasn’t rocking a blue baseball cap in her picture, Bryan got the pose down to a T.

Bryan’s caption read was an enthusiastic greeting to the “All Too Well” singer. “Hiiiiii Taylor,” it read.

Several fans got a laugh out of the photo, but also hoped it was a hint at a possible collaboration.

“STOP IT THIS IS MY DREAM COLLAB DO NOT JOKE ABOUT THIS!” one fan exclaimed. Another fan referred to the two pictures as possible “Easter Egg,” which is a term for “hidden message.”

Zach Bryan Drops Brief Recording of Unreleased Song ‘Open the Gate’

As much as we’d enjoy a Zach Bryan and Taylor Swift collab, that is likely not the case. However, Bryan recently posted a snippet of a new song on Twitter. And we aren’t the only fans falling in love with it.

Fans continue to wait for the release of the singer’s next album, But thankfully, they get to listen to Bryan strum on his guitar to stir up some emotions. As many know, many country songs tell stories of heartbreak or families. Based on what we hear now, the Oklahoma native manages to slide in a little bit of both.

After he announced the possibility of a 30-track record, no surprise that fans can’t help but grow more excited as the days pass.

“Every time you drop a new snippet I have a new fav song on the album lol,” one fan replied.

With Zach Bryan’s new album ready to hit shelves on May 20th, he’s also ready to hit the road this summer and fall. Mark those calendars, Outsiders, for any of the tour dates listed below.