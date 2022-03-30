Zach Bryan Reveals Tracklist for Upcoming ‘American Heartbreak’ Album

Earlier this month, Zach Bryan said that American Heartbreak might contain 30 songs. In a tweet, he said, “The album might be thirty songs long because none of us can choose and I can’t wait for all of us to hear it together and grinning like a–holes as a unit.” Honestly, fellow Outsiders, we thought he was kidding. He wasn’t though. Late last night, Zach Bryan released the tracklist for American Heartbreak and it’s a whopping 32 songs.

However, Zach Bryan didn’t just drop the tracklist for American Heartbreak and leave it at that. He also gave some insight into what went into making the record and why he chose the title. “I’d say true love rips your heart out and puts it back together all in the same sentence or song,” he wrote in the post. Then, he went on to talk about the album.

“Here’s an album I wrote with pain, laughter, humility, love, and honesty. I didn’t call it American Heartbreak after a tacky love story, but because we all face trials every day and put ourselves back together every single time regardless. Whether in relationships or jobs, our families, our dreams or our let downs, I just wrote the whole thing praying someone just might relate to a story or two,” he explained. Then, he added, “I love you guys and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.

Zach Bryan Solves Some Mysteries with the American Heartbreak Tracklist

Zach Bryan has been teasing songs from American Heartbreak for months and this tracklist takes so much of the guesswork out of things. See, with a handful of exceptions, ZB posted snippets of songs with minimal comment and let the music speak for itself. It was awesome to see and his music can stand on its own. However, it left many of us wondering what those songs were called. Now that we’re able to look at all of the titles, it’s a little easier to piece together.

So far, we’ve heard snippets of “Morning Time” “Heavy Eyes” “If She Wants a Cowboy” “Right Now the Best” “Billy Stay” “High Beams” and a couple of others. If you want to check out all of the clips he’s shared, you can. We’ve been keeping a running tab of all of the previews from American Heartbreak. You can check them out here.

American Heartbreak Tracklist