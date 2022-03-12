Country artist Zach Bryan always wants to please his fans. Always sharing teasers of new material, Bryan likes getting feedback. However, there is one song on his upcoming record that he is a bit concerned about. In a short tweet, Zach Bryan asks his fans how they would feel if he added a “satirical song” to his record.

I’m scared if I put a satirical song on the record you guys will disown me pls favorite this of it’s okay — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) March 12, 2022

“I’m scared if I put a satirical song on the record you guys will disown me pls favorite this of it’s okay,” he writes.

While the “Heading South” singer might be hesitant to release a “satirical song,” his fans are down for it. “Do what your heart says brotha! Those that matter dont mind. Those that mind don’t matter. Much love,” @ry_ry90 says.

Other fans are cool with it, but on a condition. “again we want the album to be at least 30 songs,” @Elizabethkayem writes. According to the singer himself, a 30-song album is definitely a possibility.

And, of course, the Zach Bryan fanatics chimed in as well. “You could release a whole song of just Jack Daniels barking and I’d buy it tbh sooo do what you want my dude,” a fan writes.

What will this satirical song be about? Will Zach Bryan put it on the record? It sounds like we will just have to wait and see.

The New Zach Bryan Album

Zach Bryan is releasing a full-length record on May 20th. Titled American Heartbreak, the album is set to be an emotional release full of country/folk tracks. The album art being posted features some beautiful scenes of the country lifestyle. From pickup trucks to corn fields, it looks like the collection of songs is going to be raw and real.

“As my first studio album I’ll say I did everything I possibly could to have written it as well as I knew how,” Bryan writes. “This has been real challenging work for me and I’m incredibly excited for you guys to hear it.”

The record is being released via Warner Records, a label known for working with big acts such as Cher and Dua Lipa. As Bryan’s first major release, there is the hope that it will make it to the top of the charts.

To support the new album, Zach Bryan is gearing up for some big tour dates this summer and fall. Check out the dates below: