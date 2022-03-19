Zach Bryan Shares Short Sneak Peek of ‘Break Me Down and Beat Me Blue’

It’s official. Zach Bryan is the king of the sneak peek and he just can’t stop himself from teasing every last bit of his new album before releasing it. Fans have been dying to hear the full record. However, the country music singer is keeping everyone on a string.

His latest release was a 36-second audio clip of Break Me Down and Beat Me Blue. You’ve got all the usual Zach Bryan aesthetics in the song. A little fiddle, some consistent strumming on the guitar, and of course, his raspy and heartbroken voice.

Give the clip a listen below and hear it for yourself.

break me down and beat me blue pic.twitter.com/KEPOQMUsuH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) March 18, 2022

Fans are just waiting for that faithful day that he drops a full song, or when he announces the album is finished. The record, American Heartbreak is set to release on May 20. However, one of the hardest parts of writing an album for a songwriter like Bryan is choosing which songs to put on the album and which to leave off of it. He is excited about his work and his first studio album with a major label.

The singer has already said that he could make the album 30 songs long with how much he has to choose from. When it comes to cutting songs from the list, it isn’t always the easiest thing to do. However, whatever he chooses to do with the list of songs, he’s probably going to tease them before he does anything! Jokes aside, this album is about two months away. That has Zach Bryan fans dying for any sneak peek, tease, or release that they can get.

While it seems that Bryan is enjoying his time off from the road, for the time being, he does have a run of shows coming up.

Zach Bryan Shares Sneak Peeks Ahead of Summer Tour

All of these sneak peeks are going to pay off when Zach Bryan goes off on his The American Run 2022 summer tour. While it starts in April, this tour is going to run throughout September and hit some great venues and towns along the way.

His album is going to come out between his show in New Braunfels, TX, and his show in Salt Lake City, UT. This is going to be a big summer for the singer-songwriter. If you think he’s excited now with these clips and little pieces of songs on Twitter, wait until he’s out on the road playing songs again. Then, imagine what he will do when the album is released.

If you can get to a Zach Bryan show this summer, do it. It’s going to be a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of new songs.