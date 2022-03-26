Zach Bryan Thanks Those Who Helped Him Through ‘Worst Time in My Life’

Just after releasing his new single “Highway Boys,” Zach Bryan took to his Instagram account to share a touching tribute to those who have been with him through the worst time of his life.

“Last summer, I took a trip with some friends who saved me from the worst time of my life,” Zach Bryan explained. “One of those guys told me to go on tour and we sold the whole thing out. I love you [Graham Bright] and [Elijah Gastelum]. ‘Highway Boys’ is out now and I’m flying down freeways going one-seventeen. Hope you guys enjoy the single and I care about all of you so damn much.”

Zach Bryan’s new track’s chorus reads, “Highway boys on the road tonight/ Got a gig out at the Ryman/ They finally found out the hard way/ That this sound I got is mine man.”

Meanwhile, the new single is from Zach Bryan’s upcoming album American Heartbreak, which is slated to release on May 20th. Along with “Highway Boys,” another song from the upcoming album is “From Austin”, which Bryan released earlier this month. According to Tulsa World, “From Austin” is also described as a “deeply personal track” and is an “appetizer” for the album. American Heartbreak is available for pre-order now.

The release of “Highway Boys” comes just a little over a week after Zach Bryan announced his The American Run 2022 tour. The tour will kick off on April 22nd in Miramar Beach, Florida. Other stops include Stillwater, Oklahoma; Seattle, Washington; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; and Chicago, Illinois. Bryan will also be performing at the 2022 Stagecoach in Indio, California.

Zach Bryan Opens Up About His ‘Personal Journey’ Into Country Music

During a 2021 interview with Sound and Soul, Zach Bryan spoke about his journey in country music. “It’s awfully terrifying. But it’s one that I think I’m ready for! I think God puts people where they need to be. So I feel blessed to be the guy he chose to do that! But yeah, it’s pretty freaky sometimes. A little overwhelming. But you gotta do it!”

Also speaking about his life in the U.S. Navy, Zach Bryan admitted, “I’ll say I’m the last person that needs structure in my life! It’s the amazing men and women that I’ve met while serving. I can’t even tell you the times I’ve had in Spain and flying’ over Australia. And the desert and all those places. I can’t get over it!”

While discussing his creative approach to his music, Zach Bryan went on to add, “I’ll tell you what, I started out just writing in general. Like poems and stupid stuff.”