ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Speaks Out About Why He Won’t Contribute to Dusty Hill’s Estate Sale

This past weekend, late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill’s estate went up for sale, but his longtime bandmate, Billy Gibbons, recently shared that he didn’t want anything to do with it. At first, Gibbons wanted to contribute some of his own personal items related to their famous band. But after he realized Hill’s family had no connection to the estate sale, Gibbons backed out of his planned contributions.

On Friday, TMZ caught up with Billy Gibbons at LAX airport and asked him how he felt about the estate sale. The ZZ Top guitarist was put off by the event once he realized a random individual with deep pockets was responsible for the sale. The anonymous buyer bought Hill’s fully furnished home after he passed away in July 2021. Then, the new homeowner rounded up all of Hill’s furniture and memorabilia, which made up this past weekend’s sale.

The estate sale lasted from Friday to Sunday in the hometown of ZZ Top’s band members – Houston, TX. The event featured Hill’s personal furniture, multiple framed concert posters, paintings from Hill’s art collection, and other decorative items. Yet Gibbons thinks fans of their band should avoid buying from the estate sale since Hill’s family isn’t involved.

“I saw I poster announcing something like ‘Get a piece of rock and roll history,'” Billy Gibbons said to TMZ. “Of course, I’ve got a number of things that Dusty and I share. But come to find out that when Dusty’s house was sold, the new owners decided to scavenge up a piece here, a piece there, some things that had been left behind. And I thought, gee whiz, this is a little [tasteless].”

“We love Dusty, rest his soul. I think I’ll hold onto my stuff,” Gibbons added.

Billy Gibbons Explains Why ZZ Top Kept Touring After Dusty Hill’s Death

Last summer, ZZ Top was in the middle of touring the nation when Dusty Hill returned to Houston to take care of a health issue. Not long after, Hill sadly passed on to the shock of fans around the world. However, Hill told his bandmates that the show must go on. So after more than 50 years touring together, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard continued on for the first time ever without Dusty Hill on stage.

Following the decision to keep touring, Gibbons opened up about touring in an interview with Variety.

“Well, it was a direct directive from Mr. Dusty Hill. When he grabbed my arm and said, ‘I think I’m due to go visit the physician to see if I can bounce back,'” Gibbons said. “‘In the meantime, I want you to grab our guitar technician, Mr. Elwood (Elwood Francis). Take him out of that tech station and strap him up with my guitar and make him carry on with every single note.’ And I said, ‘Well, if that’s your wishes, I’ll respect that.’ And sure enough, we’ve been very, very fortunate to have a stalwart standby to fill in.”

Gibbons said he and his crew were “relieved” to have some time off to deal with Hill’s passing. Yet they also wanted to respect Hill’s wishes and to carry on in his name.

“I think everybody was relieved that we had a little bit of time to regroup and think things through. But at the same time, everybody was ready, standing on point,” Gibbons added. “And they said, ‘Come on. You heard Dusty’s directive as he was bowing out to go off the deck.’ He turned and pointed and he said, ‘Come on. The show must go on.’ So here we are. Tomorrow night, we’ll kind of pick up sticks and carry it on. I may grab his stage hat and throw it over his microphone, and I’ll sing one for the Dust.”