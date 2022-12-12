ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

There are few American classic rock bands that are bigger than ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Today, the bands take up a huge chunk of the classic rock radio airwaves. More importantly, both bands have stood the test of time and tragedy to continue making killer music. With ZZ Top coming from Texas and Skynyrd hailing from Florida, these titanic bands encapsulate the sound of the South. Next year, fans of all ages will get to see these two iconic bands share stages across the country.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Make History in 2023

Earlier today, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd announced their Sharp-Dressed Simple Man Tour. This will be the first time that these two bands have hit the road together as co-headliners. The trek sees them hitting 22 cities through the summer and fall of 2023.

Named for two of the bands’ iconic songs – ZZ Top’s “Sharp-Dressed Man” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” – the tour kicks off on July 21 at West Palm Beach, Florida’s iTHINK Financial Amphitheater. The trek will keep the pair of titanic bands on the road until September. The tour comes to an end on September 17th at Camden, New Jersey’s Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top won’t be hitting the road next year alone. They’re bringing Uncle Kracker out with them. The singer/rapper will open all dates on the upcoming tour.

According to a post on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s official Instagram page, presale tickets go on sale tomorrow. Head over to the band’s website to get tickets and information. Use code SKYNYRD50 to access presale tickets.